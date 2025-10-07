6

The world is changing for Adam (Patric Hivon), and for us. Increasing temperatures, rising sea levels, weather events becoming more extreme — and there's very little we can do at this point. We've gone past the point where anyone can reasonably deny that human activity has directly effected climate, and that's cause for great concern. In Adam's case, anxiety ties him in knots so tightly that he can neither stand still nor bridge the gulf that exists between himself and the other people in his life.

To put it lightly, Adam's a mess. A fortysomething owner of a dog kennel, Adam always carries a little bit of sadness within him. To help alleviate this, he buys a light therapy lamp, and, as storms rage outside, he sits inside with his shades on, trying to find a happy place. When he can't find it, he calls the manufacturer's support line, mistaking the offer of technical support for emotional support. Luckily for him, he connects with Tina (Piper Perabo), who offers him exactly what he needs, exactly when he needs it.

A bit too twee for its own good and coasting off Hivon's performance and the audience's own worry about the end of the world, Peak Everything (also known by its much better French title Amour Apocalypse) offers some sweet moments, but isn't as successful at building its narrative or characters into much beyond basic stereotypes. Once a small calamity occurs and Adam hops in his car to rescue Tina, who lives a province away, director and writer Anne Émond treats us to many scenes showing a lovely connection between two lonely strangers. However, Émond hardly explores Tina's backstory at all, leaving her motivations for embarking on the adventure frustratingly unclear.



Still, in those moments of connection, Adam and Tina display a lot to love. Hivon and Perabo have real, honest chemistry, making the film an easy one to watch. It may not get to the bottom of the existential dread that Adam (and likely we) feel, but it's not entirely without answers either, for better or for worse.

VIFF 2025 runs from October 2 to 12. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.