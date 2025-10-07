9

Blue Heron will reach into the soul of anyone who has lost someone. It will pull out emotions long thought forgotten or moved past, and examine them through the small moments of half-remembered connection.

Set in both the past and present, Blue Heron tells the story of a girl turned young woman named Sasha as she attempts to reckon with the tragedy of her brother's life and death. Writer and director Sophy Romvari's semi-autobiographical film is a deeply personal affair. The girl and the young woman represent stand-ins for Romvari, a conceit made overtly clear later in the film when the protagonist becomes a filmmaker making a film about her family tragedy.

Where the first half of the film is designed to evoke a specific time and place (1990s Vancouver Island), the latter half adopts a much more documentary style and tone, giving way to magical realism as Sasha delves quite literally into her own memories, grief and guilt. Thanks in large part to Eylul Guven and Amy Zimmer, who play Sasha as a child and adult, respectively, Blue Heron's exploration of these themes are gentle but devastating.

Each actor delivers a performance that evokes the same loving and non-judging presence in the family and story. Guven has many of the tenderest moments in the film, while Zimmer holds many of the most emotionally raw moments, and both the juxtaposition and complementary nature of those moments lend something extra to the story — a completeness that can't be fully remembered at first, nor fully discovered later on.

Following nearly a decade of short films, documentaries and fiction pieces that explore her own past and present, as well as the strife her family has endured, Blue Heron serves as Romvari's narrative feature debut. Her work before it now feel like practice, preparation for making this film. Blue Heron, named after a childhood gift from her brother, signals Romvari as someone not just to watch for in the future, but to pay attention to here and now.

A stunning and heartbreaking film that provides one of the most unique viewing experiences of the year, Blue Heron taps into the sensation of love and loss, and whether those things can ever be truly reconciled.

VIFF 2025 runs from October 2 to 12. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.