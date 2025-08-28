5

Vice's rise was as improbable as its fall. So, after giving a generation of journalists a place to cut their teeth and find their voice, myself included, it was inevitable that someone would turn the camera back on the hand that once fed them.

In the aftermath of Vice Media's bankruptcy filing in 2023, celebrity chef and former Viceland host Eddie Huang digs in, taking a first-person approach to exploring how three guys from Montreal dragged large swaths of alternative culture into the mainstream.

Picking up with the original magazine's move to New York, he interviews some of its leading contributors from the time — Chromeo's Dave 1, Lesley Arfin and former editor-in-chief Jesse Pearson, among others — and tracks how they helped shape the brand's early voice, one that was irreverent, iconoclastic and obsessed with pushing the boundaries of journalism, music, fashion and taste.

Co-founder Gavin McInnes hangs over these discussions like a dark, racist spectre; almost every person Huang speaks with emphasizes how funny and charismatic McInnes was while trying to parse out where the line between winking provocateur and outright hate speech lies in his blatant misogyny and xenophobia. This dichotomy is backed up when Huang sits down with McInnes, who proves to be just as charismatic and revolting as advertised. Still, Huang can't manage to pierce the veil and determine just who the real Gavin McInnes is, despite literally arm wrestling him over which worldview should prevail.

There's a very interesting doc to be made examining how Vice helped popularize a lot of the ideas now espoused by the alt-right mainstream, but that's not Huang's intention. Instead, he set his sights on another of Vice's co-founders, Shane Smith, who took the reins of the company and built it into a multi-billion-dollar empire (curiously, Vice's robust Canada arm, including former editor Slava Pastuk's legal woes for drug smuggling, doesn't even get a mention).

It's at this point that Huang reveals that Vice actually owes him hundreds of thousands of dollars in residuals for his work. Armed with this newly revealed axe to grind, the film gets increasingly personal, including a terse text exchange over the issue between Huang and Smith, who is otherwise only represented through archival footage.

Vice Is Broke contains a stream-of-conscious quality, as Huang jumps from thought to thought, dropping one plot thread when he reaches a dead end, only to pick up a new one. The problem is that Huang never fully commits to the story he's trying to tell. Vice Is Broke neither becomes an interrogation of Vice's legacy nor a reckoning for its business practices. What's more, in trying to subvert the notion of talking head documentary storytelling — a very Vice approach — he ignores some very basic storytelling rules. There's little attempt to tell Vice's story, lay out its corporate structure, or explain the many pies it had its fingers in.

Vice meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people, and trying to explain exactly what it was and what it stood for depends on who's answering. So perhaps it's not surprising that a film about the company proves similarly muddled. Huang fills Vice Is Broke with fun, creative characters often put in unique situations, but the incredibly watchable parts, quite frustratingly, just don't add up to a coherent whole.