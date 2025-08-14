The Vancouver Queer Film Festival (VQFF) has announced the lineup for its 37th annual edition. Running in person from September 11 to 21 and online from September 22 to 28, the program features 100 films from 24 different countries that centre 2SLGBTQIA+ creators and stories.

Cowichan filmmaker and festival Artistic Director Mary Galloway will begin the festival with the opening presentation "Then. Now. Forever.," which will include seven short films that celebrate queer past, present and future.

"Stories are medicine," shared Galloway in a release. "This year's program honours our past and makes space for the queer and trans voices rising now. It's about who we are, how we got here, and where we are going."

Under Galloway's direction, VQFF is shifting to an Indigenized version that will highlight Two Spirit and Indigiqueer stories and artists. Galloway will also introduce the new Matriarch of the Year Award to an Indigiqueer or Two Spirit Matriarchal leader in the film and television industry across Turtle Island.

In addition to screening multiple premieres, including 21 Canadian premieres and seven North American premieres, the festival will also host feature parties, performances, post-screening Q&As and industry events.

Highlights at this year's festival include the Indigenous musical drama Starwalker, directed by Corey Payette. Among this year's feature film premieres are Rheanna Toy's A Place Where I Belong, Pantah Mosleh's Pride & Prayer, Caroline Fournier's Amantes, and Maritza Navarro's Another Take, which will all premiere at the festival, as well as eight short films, including The Coast Is Queer, The Palace and Jeez Louise.

Vico Ortiz, Elliot Page, Laverne Cox, Lea DeLaria, Asia Kate Dillon, Murray Hill, James Tom, Roz Hernandez, Vic Michaelis and local stars Phranc and Burcu will all make an appearance at this year's festival for various Q&As and other programming.

VQFF's new industry programs for 2025 include the inaugural VQFF Pitch Competition, which is accepting applicants now until August 17. The festival will also host the panel "Eat You(r Heart) Out: Queer Horror with Yellowjackets," featuring special guests from the series Yellowjackets, as well as 1:1 industry speed-dating and more.

VQFF is once again partnering with the Vancouver Latin American Film Festival to co-present "Through Our Kaleidoscope," a queer Latine shorts program, and the opening weekend party Fuego Fogo. VQFF is also bringing back The Future is Queer: Youth Programs, which will include two days of free youth programs and school-group screenings to increase young people's access to 2SLGBTQIA+ stories.

Tickets for the festival are available for purchase now. VQFF is also offering a limited number of free all-access passes to equity-deserving 2SLGBTQIA+ filmmakers and students, and free ticketing for self-identified Indigenous folks.

See the full program, and purchase festival passes and individual tickets, on VQFF's website.