Meg Remy's kids recently worked their way through The Composer Is Dead, a picture book by Lemony Snicket that investigates the murder of a composer and, in turn, teaches children about the different parts of an orchestra.

It's appropriate reading, given that Remy's first turn at sitting in the composer's chair debuted earlier this year when she scored Dead Lover, a Frankenstein-themed film directed, co-written and starring Grace Glowicki. But the singer behind U.S. Girls laughs off the title.

"I'm definitely not a composer," Remy chuckles. "It's stuffy or something. 'Composer' is this word that keeps coming up [in The Composer Is Dead]. All the drawings of the composer and all the ones they list are men. He's the mad genius with a collared shirt."

She reflects, "That word doesn't fit me, and it doesn't even feel like a word that I want to try and claim and reinvent."

Ahead of the film's screening at SXSW in Austin, TX, Remy and Glowicki recalled their collaborative effort in creating Dead Lover's musical language with Exclaim! over Zoom.

"We had talked about seeing if she [Remy] had any old stuff on hard drives of unreleased songs, or little improvs that had never been used," Glowicki explains. "That felt like the launching-off part, like our mutual acknowledgement of being okay with reusing bits and bobs from discarded or shelved works."

Their method of compiling the sounds and music for the film coincidentally mimics the film itself. Dead Lover follows a gravedigger (played by Glowicki) who falls in love with a poet, but tragically their relationship abruptly ends when he's lost at sea. With only a severed finger returned to the gravedigger, she resurrects her love using a variety of methods and comical trial and error. It's a film that speaks to the power of enduring love, and Glowicki's direction finds an endearing balance between grotesque absurdism and charming farcicality.

"We eventually landed on a system where we were using public domain tracks on wax cylinders, this pile of unreleased bits and bobs from Meg's hard drives, the first three albums that she made, and this one new, unreleased track," says Glowicki.

The unreleased track, "You've Got Everything (But a Smile)," wraps up the film, playing over the end credits, giving Dead Lover and Glowicki's gravedigger a pop-friendly conclusion, a reprieve to the movie's darkness and despair.

Remy recorded the song randomly with a friend, not creating it for any particular purpose or project — a seemingly frequent occurrence for the musician. Consider the "little improvs" Glowicki pulled from Remy's hard drive that now find themselves as the soundtrack to lost love.

"[That's] just me playing piano like 14 years ago in a practice space, stoned," Remy says. "Why did I record that? No idea. Why did I keep it? I don't know. Okay, fast forward: so it can be in this film. You just gather this stuff up and don't question it, which I think is similar to Grace's process of writing — free associating — she's just gathering all this stuff, and then the form emerged, if you don't push it too hard."

Dead Lover's festival run at Sundance and SXSW kicked off what's proving to be a busy year for Remy. In addition to her work on the film, a new U.S. Girls album, Scratch It, comes out this Friday; and a literary follow-up to her 2021 book, Begin by Telling, is on the horizon, which she describes as "about what happens to the body and mind during and after a twin pregnancy. The violent and beautiful takeover."

With Scratch It, Remy returns to simplicity. Recorded over 10 days in Nashville, the nine-track record features minimal overdubs and a distinctly pared-down analogue sound, reflecting the insistence of some Music City friends to record on tape for the first time. "They were so certain I'd love the process and so sweetly encouraging that I had no choice but to follow their lead," she recalls.

Similar to her previous works, Remy imparts deeply personal thoughts and experiences into Scratch It, the 12-minute "Bookends" being the greatest example. The song pays tribute to the late Riley Gale, the former Power Trip frontman and friend of Remy's, and was inspired thematically by John Carey's Eyewitness to History, considering death as a counterbalance across time and space.

"I never really find the process of writing difficult, but the singing it in front of others can sometimes be very painful," Remy says of the vulnerability required to share such personal emotions.

She continues, "Performing hyper-personal material live can really be a gamble. Sometimes you have to be up there singing your truth to a room full of people who are just talking over you and you want to scream at them; you want them to respect you by giving you silent rapt attention. But in the end, it's always good to be reminded that you aren't the centre of the universe, nor any room, even if you are the one on the stage in the spotlight."

For most artists, a pivot towards film score composition and recording an album in an entirely new way would signal a shift in their career — something different to challenge, and perhaps reinvigorate, their creativity. But for Remy, these projects feel less like a shift. Rather, they're a continued demonstration of her curiosity as an artist and a person.

"I don't want a word for what I do. I just do whatever is called for at the time, basically."