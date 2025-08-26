7

The first season of Twisted Metal was a fun if overly loose adaptation, bearing little resemblance to the classic video games and instead throwing a few familiar characters into a post-apocalyptic comedy with the goofy gore of Deadpool or Zombieland. With Season 2, the show has found a niche of its own, leaning harder on the source material and distinguishing its own compelling universe.

Unlike the first season, which was essentially a road trip buddy comedy, this one uses the automotive death match format from the games, with the sinister Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) offering to grant one wish to the survivor of the competition.

The rounds of this death match provide the perfect framework to guide viewers from one over-the-top set piece to the next, with action scenes tied together by moments of exposition as the competitors bunk together inside of an abandoned school. The budding couple of John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are still the emotional core of the show, but the real fun here is the ensemble cast: killer clown Sweet Tooth (embodied by Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett) has found his comedic calling as a sadist with a childlike sense of glee, while Stu (Mike Mitchell) remains a highlight as a gentle soul dabbling in murder.

Neve Campbell has been replaced as Raven by Patty Guggenheim, and the show wisely addresses this head-on, referring to her as "the new Raven." A cast of wacky newcomers — the revolting Vermin (Lisa Gilroy), oil-drinking car-man Axel (Michael James Shaw), soul-swallowing ghoul Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk) — provide the larger-than-life personalities that were a big part of the fun of the games. Anthony Carrigan is a particular standout, bringing the same mix of violence and innocence that made him so hilarious in Barry.

Twisted Metal is a low-stakes watch that's easy to binge, but it excels in the details: it's packed with funny throwaway jokes, and the action sequences are far better than your average CGI. Even the most surreal elements, like cars shooting boomerang missiles or a clown with a flaming scalp, look almost tangible, easily clearing the low standard for special effects set by the MCU in recent years. There are some wonderfully gruesome kills, including one involving a treadmill that made me wince in the best way.

The only thing that lets Twisted Metal down is its music supervision, with a steady stream of gimmick hits (Crazy Town's "Butterfly," Michelle Branch's "Everywhere," Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life") that are played for on-the-nose laughs, and don't match the care given to the show's other comedic elements. A notable exception is the impeccable needle drop of Rob Zombie's "Dragula"; Zombie's music was all over 1998's Twisted Metal 3, and the show should seriously consider doing the same for Season 3.

In fact, if I were in an automative death match, this show getting renewed for another season (with Rob Zombie involved) just might be my one wish.