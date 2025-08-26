The second season of Twisted Metal is filled with some wild and outrageous characters — but it was nearly even more outrageous, since the writers have revealed they cut a "cum guy" who lasted through several drafts of the story.

Appearing on the Doughboys fast food podcast (hosted by Mike Mitchell, one of Twisted Metal's stars), writers Shaun Diston and Gilli Nissim shed light on the axed character.

"I'll tell you one character that we scrapped that I know we won't end up doing. I know we're not going to do this," Diston said. "Somewhere in the end of the season, there's a bit of something going on, and someone goes to what is like a rest stop. And we were like, 'What if this guy collected cum in jars?'"

Nissim added that the cum guy "was in for a really long time," with Diston confirming that he was included in "multiple ideation sessions."

Diston said they eventually "cut the cum guy," although Nissim clarified this was "not because he was a cum guy." Diston concurred: "It was just not working for other reasons, but, like, cum guy would have existed."

Diston noted that there's a "cum guy Easter egg" included in the season — so viewers can keep a close eye out for that, if you're into that sort of thing.

Read Exclaim!'s review of Twisted Metal's second season here.