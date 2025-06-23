8

In his feature directorial debut, Our Hero, Balthazar, Oscar Boyson looks to the trope of the school shooter to create a satire of male loneliness that is as disturbing as it is hilarious.

When Balthazar (Jaeden Martell), a wealthy kid from Manhattan, develops a crush on his classmate, a gun control activist, he attempts to woo her by posting a video of himself crying about gun violence online. Reciting words he heard from another teen on social media, he sobs in front of a ring light in his bedroom. The emotions behind it are completely fake, but the performance fits right into an endless feed of other crying teenagers. Soon, the video gets the attention from a man in Northern Texas named Solomon (Asa Butterfield), and when the two start talking, Balthazar soon realizes this man is planning a school shooting. He travels to Texas to convince him not to do it, hoping to impress his crush.

As Balthazar and Solomon get to know each other, we see that they're not so different, despite their contrasting backgrounds. Neither can express himself, both feel deeply lonely, and they have problematic relationships with women. As the film progresses, they seem to swap positions within the bad-guy/good-guy dynamic. At one tense moment, as Solomon prepares to shoot his own father, Balthazar expresses disappointment: "It's not even a school," he says. "No one's gonna care."

In placing these young, hot-tempered white men in parallel, we see the significance of their class backgrounds in how the narrative plays out. As we witness Balathazar and Solomon spiral out of control, it becomes clear who has the means to control how their narrative gets written, and how they will be remembered.

The film offers a lot to dissect. The white male incel school shooter archetype serves as the perfect platform for commentaries on masculinity, social media and class. Both protagonists hope to suit society's ideals about masculinity and, in turn, suffer from, dare I say, the male loneliness epidemic. Both turn to social media as a misguided attempt to find connection, and both struggle to act authentically, both online and "IRL."

Boyson walks a delicate balance of making us simultaneously disgusted and sympathetic towards the pair, and Butterfield and Martell deliver truly excellent performances. Butterfield, unrecognizable as Solomon, masterfully shifts between hysteria and vulnerability, while Martell portrays misplaced frustration and apathy with skill.

It's uncomfortable to be made to empathize with a man who we see sketching up floor plans of the local elementary school while guns remain the leading cause of death in children, and mass shootings happen almost daily in the US. But Boyson isn't trying to remedy any of this. Rather, he holds up the mirror to the absurdity of the cultural and political moment plagued by masculinity in crisis and the performance of social media. Blending so much of what is wrong with America in a single feature, Boyson has given us a very 2025 comedy.