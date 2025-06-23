6

In Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?, director Amy Scott provides an intimate look at Counting Crows' humble beginnings with interviews from singer Adam Duritz and his bandmates. The feature-length documentary focuses on the band's first two albums and the frontman's journey with mental health alongside skyrocketing fame. Featuring stars like Chris Martin (of Coldplay) and Cyndi Lauper, the film takes the personal perspective of being a polarizing band during an iconic era in alt-rock history.

Including input from band members and affiliates, the film reflects on pivotal moments in the band's history, from their controversial Saturday Night Live appearance in 1994 to Duritz's break from fame spent bartending in the Viper Room in West Hollywood and his high-profile relationships that thrust him back into the spotlight. Known for his angsty, emotionally strained lyrics and vocals, we learn early on that Duritz struggled with an undiagnosed dissociative disorder that reflects strongly in the emotionally charged music he created as the Counting Crows' frontman. As one interviewee in the film describes it, seeing Duritz perform was like "watching somebody work through something."

Despite the massive toll it took on Duritz, the film leaves space for some warm humour around the fact that the band was the '90s equivalent of a meme, while still shedding light on the effects mental health had on the band, and especially Duritz. Though the film could've gone into a bit more depth on Duritz's background, Scott balances well the narrative of Duritz's life issues with the broader history of the band and the era that they contributed to in order to create a complete portrait. The range of interviews prove to be solid contributions to the band's story, and a strong mix of live performance and personal footage brings their music to life.

The film's ending, though, falls flat, with Duritz's now-partner sharing how she encouraged him to cut off his infamous dreadlocks, suggesting the dreads may have been a reason a lot of people didn't like the band. It's a corny ending, using those dreadlocks as symbolism for him accepting himself — but maybe that just suits Duritz and the band. Whether corny or emotionally vulnerable, the Crows embrace it.