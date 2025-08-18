Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) has announced 2025's final weekend's screening program, taking place in Christie Pits on August 23 and 24.

This year's penultimate film was selected by fan votes, with Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet getting a second screening due to popular demand. Keeping with the apparent Shakespeare theme, the film booked for the festival's final Sunday night is 10 Things I Hate About You, which is a reimagining of The Taming of the Shrew.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with showtime at sundown (close to 8:30 pm). See the announcement below.

Both pre-shows will feature a short film by Toronto filmmaker Alicia Harris — When Love Came to Kill Us and Love Stinks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

"My work is rooted in Black girlhood," Harris shared via a press release, "and in preserving the fleeting feelings of youth — when every moment held big emotions, big love, big loneliness, big wonder. Having When Love Came to Kill Us, Love Stinks, and my most recent film On a Sunday at Eleven celebrated in this year's 'When We Were Young' programme, in the glow of Toronto's summer nights, has been truly wondrous. Thank you to TOPS for creating this magic year after year!"