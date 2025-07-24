Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has awarded famed director and honorary Torontonian Guillermo del Toro with the keys to the city in "recognition of his enduring impact on Toronto's film industry and outstanding contributions to cinema."

"We are so grateful for Guillermo to choose Toronto as his creative home," Chow said. "Thank you for producing your films here."

The award-winning director lives part-time in Toronto, and has shot several films in the city, including the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak and his upcoming Netflix film Frankenstein. In addition to filming in Toronto, he also hosted a horror-themed showcase at the TIFF Lightbox this past month.

"I have loved Toronto for so many years and I am very happy that it loves me a little back," del Toro said in his speech. The filmmaker shared that he has spent half of his 30-year career working in Toronto, and called the city the "best place to make movies."

His contributions to Toronto extend beyond film production — del Toro also supported the preservation of the Revue Cinema after the beloved arthouse was in danger of closing following a landlord dispute. He is also known for sharing his favourite spots around town on his Twitter X account, to which Chow said at the ceremony, "I followed you [on Twitter] so I can find out even more about our city."

The ceremony took place at television and film production facility Cinespace Studios, which has a location in Etobicoke. The studio had renamed its Marine Terminal campus to Guillermo del Toro Stages to honour his contributions to the film industry.

Del Toro shared that this award is a landmark achievement for him as he finishes his upcoming Frankenstein, which is currently undergoing sound mixing at Company 3, a video production company on King Street West.

"We're going to make the movies and stay and finish them here," he added. "We have shown that effects, visual work, colour correction, mixing, sound design — it's all done in Toronto." How's that for some civic pride?

Watch the clip below.