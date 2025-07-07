7

Through the professional and personal struggles of a flailing comedian, Kevin McNamara explores the complexities of forgiveness in his directorial debut, Topper. Starring Newfoundland's Mark O'Brien as the messy titular stand-up, Topper particularly impresses in its attention to the nuances amidst the movie's vast scope.

When we meet Topper, he's a far cry from the promising comic those around him describe him as. He's zombie-walking through his sets and drinking away whatever wages he earns — all characteristics we can initially assume derive from failed dreams. When his estranged mother, Eileen (Catherine Dyer), makes an unexpected reappearance in Topper's life, we come to see that perhaps his life begs further examination.

Although Eileen's visit bears the news that Topper's father has terminal cancer, the actual reason for her trip to L.A. is to convince her son that he should sign over the childhood home his dying father has left him, knowing the memories it harbours for him. After rightfully telling Eileen to piss off, Topper is eventually convinced to return to his hometown to take possession of the house, sell it and turn his life around.

Topper's homecoming rekindles friendships and puts him face-to-face with the childhood he's been running away from. It's with his old friend Allie (Amanda Clayton) that Topper receives the most catharsis — not just in her forgiveness of him, but also in the opportunity to help her son in a way no one did for him as a child.

McNamara introduces a lot of thematic threads within the film: generational trauma, alcoholism, domestic violence, failure and forgiveness, to name just a few. Beat for beat, O'Brien and Clayton's performances land the subtleties of McNamara's script, giving each theme a wholeness most thematically overstuffed films lack. The chemistry across the ensemble — also including McNamara, Bryan Callen, Erik Griffin and Jimmy Shubert — crackles, even in moments of anger and despair, lending the film and its lead character a lived-in texture.

A stand-up himself, McNamara opens up the industry's world in Topper, but not the one of the Kevin Harts and Ali Wongs. It's the stand-up world the vast majority of comics find themselves in, doing regular sets at local comedy bars and talking shop with their colleagues well into the early morning. Although Topper being a stand-up is the backdrop for the film rather than the main focus, it introduces an interesting contrast to his story that goes unsaid. That a person whose job is to bring laughter and joy to others could wrestle with demons as monstrous as Topper's speaks to the many ways people manage grief.

Topper is a bold and confident debut for McNamara. "Generational trauma" has been overused to the point of diminishing it as a buzz phrase, but McNamara finds a compelling way into the topic that makes Topper fresh and affecting.