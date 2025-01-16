Prime Video's January lineup includes a whole lot of Tom Green, and now the streamer has detailed the trio of projects coming from the veteran Canadian comedian.

The three projects will all launch this month. They are: a documentary simply titled This Is the Tom Green Documentary (January 24), a standup special titled I Got a Mule! (January 28), and an unscripted series about moving from his Hollywood mansion to a farm in the Canadian wilderness titled Tom Green Country (January 31).

Watch all three trailers below. The documentary admittedly looks quite similar to the unscripted show, although the former is respective on his entire career, while the latter focuses on the day-to-day of his rural life.