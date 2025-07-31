4

"When I die, I don't want someone else's life to flash before my eyes."

A thinly veiled jab from an in-law sets the tone for Tim (Dave Franco) at an awkward going-away party, as he prepares to move to the countryside with his longtime partner Millie (Alison Brie). Her new job as a small-town schoolteacher presents a fundamental clash with the metropolitan demands of his dwindling music career, but Tim goes on assuring their friends, and himself, that this is the right move for both of them, although no one seems convinced.

The potential erosion of the individual in a romantic partnership has crossed the mind of almost everyone who's been in the throes of everlasting love. Michael Shanks's buzzy body horror rom-com Together incessantly prods at this age-old pressure point by staging it in literal terms; after they're forced to drink some suspicious-looking cave water, Tim and Millie realize that their bodies are hellbent on fusing together.

The film moves with a brisk, snappy rhythm in an effort to pass off Shanks's redundant dramaturgy as mounting tension. It aims for mundane comedy and paranoiac dread with little attention to formal coherence, coasting on the few memorable images Shanks manages to conjure: a woman grinning in bed next to her husband's rotting corpse, inured to the smell; the couple's eyelashes looping together like grasping hands; a bathroom stall tryst going horribly, horribly wrong. The film constantly undercuts its currents of deluded devotion and gnarly impulsion, falling back on easy jolts and obvious ironies. Even its most arresting passages arrive pre-digested.

The characters are cruel, nagging, bitter and just plain irritating. Though the script toggles recklessly between sarcasm and sincerity, the one constant is that their love is utterly unconvincing. On paper, Together seems to understand both the terror and the romance inherent to its pivotal image of all-consuming union, but the resulting film lands with all of the emotional weight of its own hypothetical SNL parody.

Together is currently at the centre of a lawsuit filed by StudioFest, a production company alleging that the idea for the film was lifted from Patrick Henry Phelan's currently undistributed 2023 indie Better Half. Shanks, meanwhile, claims that his script dates back to 2019. Regardless, Together's failure is entirely its own.