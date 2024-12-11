Timothée Chalamet famously played guitar and sang live while filming James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown — and even recorded covers of some of Dylan's most famous tracks — but it doesn't sound like he's planning to apply these new skills elsewhere.

At the film's Tuesday (December 10) premiere at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, Variety asked Chalamet if he had any desire to record an album of his own. "Never," was the actor's succinct response.

As a huge fan of the musician-turned-actor pipeline and a much less enthusiastic fan of the opposite approach, I'm personally cool with Chalamet sticking to what he knows best.

In the same interview, Chalamet credits co-star Edward Norton for pushing him to sing live during filming. "He was always the devil in my ear telling me to do these songs live," he said. "We had these pre-records, but Edward was always sort of the counterweight to the 99 other voices that were saying not to."

Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the film, had a similar reaction to Chalamet when asked if she would ever record her own music.

"I can play, and I love to and I continue to do it," she said. "For now, it's a very private hobby… but I've been writing on my own, and I love it. It's a very nice relationship to have with an instrument."

Sounds like Chalamet's cover of "Like a Rolling Stone" is the best we're gonna get. Revisit that below.