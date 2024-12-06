A Complete Unknown is coming closer and closer to being known, and there's still plenty of skepticism about whether Timothée Chalamet has the chops to pull off Bob Dylan (though not from the man himself, it seems).

We got a taste of Chalamet's voice in the trailers and teasers, but now we've got something a little meatier to chew on — two full songs from the A Complete Unknown soundtrack are out today, with Chalamet singing "The Girl from the North Country" (alongside Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the film) and "Like a Rolling Stone."

The two covers are both abbreviated versions, and they do sound a little like Dylan! Well, they sound like someone impersonating Dylan. Chalamet gets pretty close, but there's no chance you'd ever think it was actually Dylan singing these songs.

As mentioned earlier, the real Dylan has spent less time singing and more time tweeting lately, taking to Twitter the other day to (sort of) support Chalamet's performance in the film, writing:

There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.

Chalamet responded, tweeting back, "Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob."

See the interaction below, plus Timmy's covers.