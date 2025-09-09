Cringe comedy hero Tim Robinson is back with a new series. His show The Chair Company will premiere on HBO on October 12.

The series was co-created with Robinson's usual collaborator Zach Kanin, who is also the co-creator of both I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and Detroiters. The show's logline reads, "After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy."

The series will air eight weekly episodes, with a finale on November 30. The cast includes Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Aaron Schimberg and Andrew DeYoung will direct. The latter recently directed Robinson in Friendship.