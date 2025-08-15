After having withdrawn its invitation to The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue — Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich's documentary about the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 — to screen at this year's festival, TIFF has reinstated the film as part of its 2025 programming.

CEO Cameron Bailey issued a statement co-signed by Avrich yesterday (August 14), writing, "We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal and programming concerns. We are pleased to share that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue will be an official TIFF selection at the festival this year, where we believe it will contribute to the vital conversations film is meant to inspire."

TIFF went on to apologize for its communication around these requirements, which the organization admitted "did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose," which led to the initial decision to pull the film from the program.

"Both TIFF and the filmmakers have always been committed to presenting diverse perspectives and a belief in the power of storytelling to spark and encourage dialogue and understanding," the statement concludes. "We thank our audiences and community for their passion, honesty and belief in the importance of film."

The Road Between Us follows retired IDF general Noam Tibon as he tries to save his family, including his two granddaughters, during the attack. Tibon, whose story was originally covered by 60 Minutes in October 2023, also assisted survivors of the Nova music festival massacre and helped wounded Israeli soldiers on his rescue mission.

The safety requirements alluded to in TIFF's statement can't help but recall last year's iteration of the festival, which saw organizers cancel all screenings of Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova's controversial Russians at War documentary after public outcry that resulted in staff receiving threats of sexual violence. Read the full statement from Bailey and Avrich — notably a former member of the TIFF Board of Directors — below.