The 50th edition of TIFF is nearly two months away, and today, organizers are sharing the first wave of films to premiere at this year's iteration, running from September 4–14.

Chandler Levack's Montreal-set rom-com Mile End Kicks, Steven Soderbergh's The Christophers, Good News by Sung-hyun Byun, Nia DaCosta's Hedda and Alejandro Amenábar's The Captive will all make their debut as Special Presentations.

The five films hail from Canada, the UK, South Korea, the United States and Spain and Italy, respectively. "These first five films of our Official Selection reflect the innovation, heart, and global perspective that have made our Festival a home for great cinema over the past 50 editions," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a press release.

TIFF's previously announced opening night film will be John Candy: I Like Me. More information about the festival is coming soon.