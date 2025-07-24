Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol brought back Nirvanna the Band the Show this year for a movie, which premiered at SXSW. Now, it's been added to the lineup of the Toronto International Film Festival as the opening film for the fest's Midnight Madness program.

The exact date of the opening hasn't yet been confirmed, but it will presumably be toward the beginning of TIFF's 50th edition, which runs from September 4 to 14.

A synopsis for Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie reads, "When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008." It's being released by Elevation Pictures.