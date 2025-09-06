6

Peter Markle's Youngblood enjoys a far better reputation today than it did when it released in theatres in 1986, gaining cult status through home video rentals and incessantly being shown on television. While Rob Lowe's Dean "Pretty Boy" Youngblood and the aggressively '80s cinematography, dialogue and score eventually struck a chord, we can all agree it's a film to be enjoyed more ironically than genuinely.

In remaking Youngblood for a contemporary audience, co-writers Charles Officer, Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout and Seneca Aaron flip the script and, rather than Dean Youngblood being too soft, 2025 Dean is far too aggressive, and the focus on the film stays steadily on the sport itself, rather than the players' extracurriculars. Also, I'm pretty sure Ashton James knew how to skate before filming began, unlike Lowe, which helps to keep the emphasis on hockey.

James's Dean begins the film as a top prospect dogged by his short temper and inability to back down from a fight. After serving a one-year suspension, his local coach in Detroit pulls some strings and gets Dean a tryout with the Hamilton Mustangs, who are looking to fill one spot on their roster mid-season as they chase a playoff spot.

The Hubert Davis-directed remake does away with much of the juvenile behaviour of the 1986 Mustangs team, as well as thankfully redeeming the women of the film, including Ms. McGill (Tamara Podemski), now a caring and nurturing billet mother, rather than a sex-crazed woman sleeping with the young athletes under her care. Davis's Youngblood takes a far more serious and mature tone than its '80s counterpart, perhaps reflecting the greater intensity behind junior hockey today (although the film doesn't address some of the more insidious aspects of the sport).

James's performance as Dean complements his turn as Rome in Boxcutter earlier this summer. Where Rome showed off the up-and-coming actor's abilities to embody insecurity and apprehension, Dean gives James the chance to occupy the other side of the coin as a brash teen filled with an anger instilled by his father (Blair Underwood). Rather than simply playing Dean as singularly enraged, James lends the character dimension and depth. It's another commanding performance that only hints at what's to come for the Toronto actor.

Following the passing of Charles Officer in 2023, Youngblood carries a heavy heart. Officer's background as a former professional hockey player brings the film an authenticity into locker room dynamics, billet life and the pressures athletes face. Although Officer didn't get a chance to direct Youngblood, his spirit and soul can be felt throughout.

