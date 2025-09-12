7

Whodunits are such well-trodden terrain that it's become almost impossible to do them without some sense of self-awareness, and Knives Out has that in spades, offering murder with a side of winking silliness.

But for the third film in the series, Wake Up Dead Man, writer-director Rian Johnson and his Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) thankfully tone down the irony-poisoned topicality of Glass Onion's COVID quips, returning to form with a churchyard killing that channels the genre's classic qualities. There are lots of jokes, but characters no longer exist simply as one-dimensional stereotypes to be mocked. The film even has some direct references to Agatha Christie, just to reinforce the framework Johnson is working within.

Wake Up Dead Man nicely offers political parallels, depicting Msgr. Wicks (an increasingly Jeff Bridges-looking Josh Brolin) as a hateful priest with a cult of personality, who stokes his parishioners' rage and inspires devotion in a way that subtly echoes the rise of neofascism without ever seeming like the writers are simply stealing jokes from Twitter. It's into this toxic inner circle that newcomer Rev. Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) enters, his troubled past and faith in the healing power of Christ coming up against the many secrets of the church's congregation.

At nearly two and a half hours, Wake Up Dead Man runs a little long for such a low-stakes genre movie. In particular, the final reveal, while satisfying, takes an awfully long time to explain — especially considering that the real fun of this whodunit isn't the conclusion, but the journey to get there.

But with a cast of A-listers (okay, maybe B-plus-listers) turning in solid performances — Glenn Close is particularly strong as Wicks's most devoted acolyte — and a creepy religious setting that ventures into horror-adjacent territory at a couple points, Wake Up Dead Man resurrects the Knives Out franchise after an iffy previous outing.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.