The Toronto International Film Festival has been announcing titles for its upcoming 50th edition, and this now includes some vintage Canadiana, as TIFF will host the world premiere of new documentaries about Lilith Fair and Degrassi.

The official doc Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, previously announced from I Used to Be Funny director Ally Pankiw, has been added to the fest's program of Galas. It features input from Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlisle, Erykah Badu, Bonnie Raitt, Jewel and Olivia Rodrigo.

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes comes from director Lisa Rideout — and yes, to answer the question on everybody's mind, it does indeed feature Drake. It's one of the fest's Special Presentations.

These join another notable doc about the Canadian entertainment industry, Colin Hanks's John Candy: I Like Me, which is the festival's opening film.

Also on the fortune: the world premiere of Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune (starring Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Sandra Oh and Keke Palmer), the North American premiere of Benny Safdie's UFC movie The Smashing Machine (starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), the North American premiere of Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut Eleanor the Great, and the North American premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14.