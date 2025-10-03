8

Like many, I grew up knowing (and loving) Dwayne Johnson as the Rock, only to see the man who whooped so many candy-ass jabronis become a billionaire box office star by playing himself to various heightened degrees. So to hear that Johnson would be taking on a proper acting role with a prestigious director and co-star (unfairly) felt like the former wrestler pursuing a vanity project in the hopes of catching up to Dave Bautista's recent run of awards-worthy performances. But Benny Safdie had better ideas.

Instead of a mawkish or unnecessarily explosive film about UFC and Pride fighter Mark Kerr, The Smashing Machine is a subtle look at the fragility of life's twists and turns — how a debilitating addiction threatened the personal and professional life Kerr worked so hard to build. The success of The Smashing Machine, though, doesn't derive from the dramatics of rehab or the near-death experiences that lead someone to get help; it's from the fact that the film purposely keeps those moments off screen and decides to focus on the gentle nature by which Kerr leads his life.

Safdie confines the film to the period between 1997 and 2001, the time when Mark's (Johnson) reliance on painkillers becomes so severe that he has to hit pause on his fighting career. We celebrate the highs and wallow in the lows of Mark's relationship with his then-girlfriend Dawn (Emily Blunt) with a warm intimacy, and, above all, we engage with the duality of Mark Kerr: a man who terrorizes his opponents in the ring (and cage) but walks and talks with a quiet fortitude.

In the same way that Safdie avoids showing some of the more dramatic times in Mark's life (although there are a few wonderfully portrayed), the director sidesteps many of the tropes we've come to expect in sports movies, specifically avoiding building the entire film towards a main event — a championship game, a loser-goes-home deciding match, a redemption fight. Of course, there is a big fight at the end, and Mark's return after getting sober plays a big part in the movie, but neither are the point of the movie.

Safdie's anticlimactic approach creates a movie more in keeping with Mark Kerr the man than Mark Kerr the fighter, and Johnson not only understands the assignment, he aces it. It'd be easy to give credit to the prosthetic work used to make Johnson closely resemble Kerr, but Johnson stretches himself as an actor in ways we haven't seen, namely because he chose a different Hollywood path. It's Blunt, though, who shines brightest by turning in one of the best performances of Human Being Being Horrible. Audiences will feel a deep and visceral disdain for Dawn, and Blunt is exactly why (in the best possible way).

For all the affecting performances from the ensemble (including a tremendous Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman), Safdie is the undisputed champ of The Smashing Machine. From his direction and writing to the music selection, the filmmaker presents a fully realized cinematic event without fanfare. Every choice Safdie makes, like using Elvis Presley's performance of "My Way" during his Aloha concert in 1973 rather than a Frank Sinatra recording, feel deliberate. The song itself provides a strong message in keeping with Mark's journey to that point, but to hear Elvis's vocals recalls the singer's similar struggle with painkillers, and serves to underscore how lucky the fighter was to have people in his corner.