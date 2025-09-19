5

The most surprising moment in Swiped comes in its final moments, when a closing title card explains that Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe had no involvement in her own biopic. It's a shock because the film feels so distinctly like an officially sanctioned puff piece celebrating the tech mogul in simple, congratulatory terms.

Lily James plays Wolfe, depicting her rise from hungry idealist through her role as a co-founder of Tinder and into becoming the billionaire brains behind Bumble. The film's world is one of clear rights and wrongs, where baddies pretend to be allies until the moment they reveal that they aren't, and the virtuous genius is ultimately rewarded with a billion dollars. Rather than a gritty journey into the dark side of startups, this is a corporate origin story à la Air or that Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie, where getting millions of people addicted to apps is considered a good thing.

There's no question that Wolfe thrived in the male-dominated world of tech, where she faced adversity and sexism at every turn. Swiped is most interesting as a chronicle of pre-#MeToo workplaces, where misogyny runs rampant and staying silent is the norm. James brings infectious exuberance (and moments of effective pathos) to her role as Wolfe, despite playing a flat character who comes up with brilliant ideas on command, and whose only struggle comes from those who try to stifle her genius. At one point, she acknowledges her own complicity in the patriarchal work culture she participated in, except this isn't something we actually ever see happening, meaning that even her mea culpa makes her look good — noble self-flaggelation to show her worthy of becoming The Most Ethical Billionaire in Big Tech.

Given that Wolfe wasn't involved in Swiped, the film necessarily fills in the gaps — but even the documented facts get altered to make Wolfe look better. Case in point: in Swiped, her husband Michael Herd is depicted as a humble cowboy whom she meets in a Texas honkey-tonk; in real life, he's an oil and gas heir whom she met on a skiing trip to Aspen.

Wolfe's story is an interesting one — perhaps one better suited to a deep-dive feature article than a near-two-hour Hollywood film, but a unique story nevertheless. Is a gamified app designed to get people addicted to swiping the best way to transform the often shallow and treacherous experience of online dating? Can a billionaire really conquer the tech world with altruism and a strong moral compass? Don't expect any such ambiguity here, because Swiped is a mouthpiece for capitalism every bit as much as it is a celebration of girlboss feminism.

It isn't director Rachel Lee Goldenberg's job to fix wealth inequality, but, with its slow-moving and incurious lens, Swiped isn't quite entertaining enough to make up for its surface-level tribute to a mogul who starts out the film wanting to improve orphanages and then ends up becoming a tech billionaire instead.