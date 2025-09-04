9

Few films have been able to translate the complicated murkiness of family like Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value. By layering multiple relationship dynamics atop one another, Trier and co-writer Eskil Vogt peel back the resentments, emotional walls and begrudgingly unconditional love that holds a nuclear family together.

Stellan Skarsgård stars as Gustav Borg, a famed director making his return to film after a 15-year absence. His journey to becoming a celebrated director, though, involves Gustav leaving his wife and two daughters, Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas).

We first meet the Borgs at the funeral of Nora and Agnes's mother, with Gustav quietly slipping into the house held by his family for generations — the one he left his wife to raise their daughters in, in the pursuit of art, fame and/or fortune. Nora's unease with her father becomes immediately apparent, and it worsens when Gustav tells her the next day that he's making a new film and has written a script specifically for her about his mother's life. After Nora turns him down, Gustav casts American movie star Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning) in the role.

Between his two daughters, younger sister Agnes attempts to be the referee and compromising bridge between her family members, while Nora and Gustav both embody the internet meme: "Men will do anything but go to therapy." The two frustratingly don't know how to communicate with one another, but the way Trier and Vogt write this frustration impressively doesn't frustrate the audience. Instead, they paint Nora and Gustav's tumult with compassion and understanding.

The entire ensemble complements the spectacular writing of Trier and Vogt. Reinsve in particular continues to shine under Trier's direction; the two seem to be entirely simpatico with each other, the actor understanding exactly what the director wants, and the director knowing exactly how to get the best out of the actor. Their professional partnership remains one of the most compelling in cinema today, especially in matters of melancholia.

Nora and Agnes's relationship sits at the heart of Sentimental Value, and, in turn, the film leans on Reinsve and Ibsdotter Lilleaas heavily. Their chemistry simultaneously propels the story forward and backwards, providing the background we need to truly understand these characters. Early on in the film, it's clear that Agnes, although younger, takes care of Nora, and is seemingly the one with her head on her shoulders, having built herself a "normal" family life with a husband and son. As we progress in the story, we eventually see Nora's position as the elder sibling come through, and we're given an explanation about when and how their sisterly dynamic changed. Both Reinsve and Ibsdotter Lilleaas stun in the film, delivering affecting performances the audience can feel at their core.

Sentimental Value cements Trier's dominance in the Norwegian film industry and his role in the global cinema landscape as a storyteller. His ability to weave together a story about generational trauma, the complexity of family and the scars of war, as well as provide commentary about the state of filmmaking defies expectation and convention. Even more exceptional is his ability to ground the film around a house, poetically considering the observations and feelings of an inanimate object as time moves around and through it.

Since his debut, Trier's calling card has been melancholy, a theme which features heavily in this film, as well. But make no mistake: beneath the sombre outlook on life, Trier is a sentimentalist at heart.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.