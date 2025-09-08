6

Channing Tatum and Chris Evans began their careers in very different ways, but they've ended up pretty much the same place — that of the former 20-something good looking heartthrob seeking to find roles and movies that will take them into the respected-actor stratosphere, while still maintaining that charm that brought them to us in the first place. For Evans, that's meant taking roles in films like Honey Don't and Sacrifice (the latter of which is also playing at TIFF this year); for Tatum, it's Roofman.

The film is based on the life of Jeffrey Manchester, a convicted criminal and one-time prison escapee whose nice-guy attitude endeared himself to those he committed crimes against. Director Derek Cianfrance (who co-wrote the script with Kirt Gunn) exercises a healthy dramatic licence over Manchester's exploits, although the general gist remains: Manchester (Tatum) breaks into a string of McDonald's restaurants through their rooftops and steals cash from the till, and, after being found guilty for these crimes and sentenced to 45 years, breaks out of prison and lives inside a Toys"R"Us for much of his fugitive life.

While avoiding capture, Manchester begins dating Leigh Wainscott (Kirsten Dunst), an employee of the toy store in the film (but not in real life). Wainscott is eventually crucial to Manchester's capture after learning his true identity.

The underlying and oft-repeated takeaway from Roofman comes in the form of Manchester's affable personality. Cianfrance even underscores what a nice man Manchester is in the end credits, where actual footage from the news story runs, including interviews with the real Wainscott and the driver whose truck Manchester used to escape prison all testifying to Manchester's good character. Tatum's charming performance works incredibly well with Cianfrance's premise, balancing the comical beats with the emotional tones to create a not-quite-awards-worthy turn, but one that aids in the actor's endeavour to be Not Just the Guy from Magic Mike (or Step Up, for my fellow millennials).

Romanticizing and glamorizing the life of a criminal certainly isn't a new concept for film; in fact, it's a long-standing tradition that I've gladly partaken in. But the persistence — and insistence — of highlighting Manchester's geniality eventually grows to a point that feels like an attempt to excuse the crimes he committed.

The movie does conclude with Manchester in a group therapy session inside prison, relaying his tale to other inmates. When asked whether he thinks about trying to break out again, Tatum's Manchester solemnly replies in the negative, saying this is where he belongs, an acknowledgement of the harm he caused and an acceptance of the consequences for his actions. It's a sentiment quickly forgotten when an inter-title follows soon after, stating that Manchester attempted two more prison breaks, drawing raucous laughter from the Toronto audience at the world premiere. It's an understandable reaction, given that we just spent two hours thoroughly entertained by Manchester breaking the law many times over.

Manchester's crimes were largely non-violent (with the exception of a punch thrown here and there), and while no Jean Valjean or Robin Hood-like motivation exists, Manchester stole to give to his family, and, eventually, Wainscott's family as well. Even so, the Disneyfication of a criminal and fugitive just doesn't sit right. Admittedly, though, if this story hadn't been based on a real person, I wouldn't take much issue.

I don't often consider whether a film could do harm or "send the wrong message" — critical thinking and good parenting should exist when evaluating any form of art; and, to be clear, I don't think anyone involved in Roofman is advocating for theft and jailbreaks. But when it comes to accepting responsibility for our actions, in today's climate especially, maybe we shouldn't be holding up actual convicted criminals with levity and humour.