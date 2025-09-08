6

The theme of loneliness has become something of a common occurrence in Asian cinema as of late, especially in Japan and South Korea. Speaking to the issues of contemporary society, and with a greater acknowledgement of mental health issues in the region than ever before, East Asian cinema has been reckoning with the damage related to creating a high-pressure society, and its effects on the interpersonal dealings of a generation at large. Rental Family, the sophomore film by Japanese filmmaker HIKARI, navigates the subject — as well as a solution created to combat it — through the eyes foreigner.

In the role of the outsider, Brendan Fraser continues his return to our screens in a turn seemingly tailor-made for the actor. Fraser's innately sweet disposition and gentle-giant persona lends Philip, a struggling American actor living in Tokyo, a genuine curiosity and concern for the larger picture.

When his agent calls him one day with an unusual but well-paying opportunity, Philip arrives at what he believes to be a set, but instead finds himself sitting among a small group of mourners at a funeral and asked to pay his respects to the deceased. It's a comical scene that sets the light tone of the film.

After properly meeting with the agency for rental famoliyes, Philip discovers an entire industry predicated on providing people with human connection, whether as a guest at a funeral or as Player 2 for a lone gamer. Two of Philip's clients make up the heart of the film: an elderly renowned filmmaker suffering from early signs of dementia whose daughter hires Philip to act as a journalist wanting to interview him about his career, and a single mother believing her daughter's initial rejection of a sought-after private school to be due to the girl's father not being present, the role Philip inhabits.

Alongside Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto and Bun Kimura round out the agency's players, with Hira's Shinji being the owner of the company as well. Shinji, Yamomoto's Aiko and Kimura's Kota provide the guiding voice for Philip to understand what their service actually gives to people; in turn, the three also become a reflection for Philip's concerns about the false nature of their work.

Relative newcomers Yamamoto and Kimura find a strong footing among screen veterans Fraser and Hira, especially Yamamoto. HIKARI writes Aiko with a loving thoughtfulness that gives Yamamoto a lot to work with; conversely, Kota fills out more of the secondary comedic bits that fits in well with the story at large.

Fraser and Hira both exhibit the commanding presence that made them household names in their respective countries. Philip and Shinji represent the two ends of the spectrum regarding the film's subject matter and, as the film progresses, Fraser and Hira's empathy and compassion helps Philip and Shinji move closer toward the other's viewpoint.

While not all films about loneliness need to be solemnly serious, HIKARI's approach to Rental Family hits a saccharine note that nearly moves the film into Lifetime territory. The cloying sentimentality surrounding the film doesn't quite feel earned. Instead, the film contains a series of emotional moments that lack any truly deep resonance and, as a result, that punctuated note that would give audiences something to ponder never comes.

Rental Family offers a superficial reading of a societal plight — albeit an incredibly entertaining and feel-good reading. Perhaps this feeling is what we need right now, however fleeting it is.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.