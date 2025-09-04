8

Like so much of Richard Linklater's tremendous filmography, the director creates a relaxed atmosphere in Nouvelle Vague, as if we're casually hanging out with the sunglasses-loving Jean-Luc Godard (played by Guillaume Marbeck) as he makes cinematic history with Breathless. Linklater takes us through the early days of the French New Wave and Godard's journey to his firs time directing a feature film — a feat that doesn't feel like much of an accomplishment to Godard, who laments being the last writer at Cahiers du Cinéma to do so.

We begin with Godard and his colleagues watching The 400 Blows by François Truffaut (Adrien Rouyard) at the Cannes Film Festival in 1959. Following the rousing reception, the soon-to-be legendary filmmakers and their colleagues gather at a reception for the film, with eyes on the group — especially from actors aware of their promise.

Much has been written about Godard's unconventional approach to filmmaking, and Linklater peppers the director's quirks throughout Nouvelle Vague, like Godard foregoing a dolly track and having his longtime cinematographer Raoul Coutard (a fantastic Matthieu Penchinat) sit on a wheelchair with Godard guiding him around the scene. Linklater and Marbeck capture the intensity of the famed French director — an intensity Godard tried to mask with a seemingly whimsical free spirit, wherein he'd use minimal takes or only work when an idea struck him, hanging out with the cast and crew at a nearby café when he didn't and cutting the day short.

Around him, American actor Jean Seberg (Zoey Deutch) voices her concern about working with him, comparing him to Otto Preminger, with whom she filmed Bonjour Tristesse, while Jean-Paul Belmondo (Aubry Dullin) goes with the flow, finding Godard and his ways almost amusing. French New Wave producer Georges de Beauregard (Bruno Dreyfürst), representing the business side of show business, appears in the film as Godard's financial conscience, reminding the director to make his days.

While Nouvelle Vague is far from being a character study of Godard, Linklater uses Coutard, Seberg, Belmondo and "Beau Beau" to demonstrate the different sides of the director and the filmmaking process in general. In this vein, Linklater makes a purposeful decision to include Truffaut and Godard's friendship, which softens Godard, particularly in a scene showing their penchant for writing and discussing ideas inside a Paris Métro station.

Cinematic "new waves" exist all over the world — even in Toronto during the '80s and '90s, where the likes of Atom Egoyan, Peter Mettler, Patricia Rozema and others defined Canadian filmmaking in contrast to our neighbours to the south — but what began in France in the late '50s was truly a mark above in terms of global impact. Nouvelle Vague, though, doesn't make Godard's Breathless feel particularly monumental, which makes his film all the more remarkable.

Linklater finds balance by teaching newcomers to the French New Wave about the movement without excruciatingly considering every detail. In doing so, Linklater offers up a film that pays homage to Breathless, Godard and the movement as a whole (right down to Nouvelle Vague being filmed to look like Breathless). He doesn't say anything new, especially to those with some semblance of film history, but Linklater constructs an environment where audiences can revel in and enjoy the innovation and personalities that would, without hyperbole, change cinema forever. C'est magnifique.

