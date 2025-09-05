9

Comparing No Other Choice to The Thomas Crown Affair feels odd. On the surface, this comedy-esque film about the depths of desperation an unemployed person will hit has little in common with a stylish '60s heist. Yet Norman Jewison's '60s classic kept coming to mind while watching Park Chan-wook's latest entry in an already impressive filmography. Perhaps it's Park's stylish aesthetic, replete with Dutch angles and swishy transitions, that so wonderfully celebrates the legacy of Jewison; or perhaps it's the reckless desire of You Man-soo (Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun) to be seen in a certain way, like a Steve McQueen type figure.

Not immediately known as a comedic director, Park's films have all found a degree of humour in even the darkest of times, but none more so than No Other Choice. Park and co-writers Don McKellar, Lee Kyoung-mi and Lee Ja-hye create the perfect setup: a man grilling eel — an expensive and symbolic sign of virility — gifted from his employer, a well-known paper company in Korea, for his years of service. He barbecues in front of his gorgeous house, surrounded by a lush environment, while his beautiful wife tries on her new dance shoes and his two well-behaved children dutifully sit down for this special meal. The man embraces his family in front of their enviable home, complete with the two family golden retrievers doing rounds around the Yous. It's a sight even Norman Rockwell would have rolled his eyes at.

And then comes the punchline.

Even after serving his company for 25 years at the highest level — he was even named Pulp Man of the Year! — Man-soo finds himself made redundant following a change in ownership. He assures his wife Mi-ri (Son Ye-jin) he will find a new job within three months. But after a year, the only job Man-soo has found is stocking shelves at a grocery store; as such, Mi-ri declares a family state of emergency: all non-essential activities, except for their daughter's cello lessons, will end. No more dance or tennis lessons, their Netflix subscription is cancelled, and, to add salt to the wound, Mi-ri announces she has found a part-time job in the meantime. She even suggests moving to an apartment and selling their home, the one Man-soo grew up in and took a long time to buy back. Man-soo's already damaged ego takes a further beating.

His inability to find a new job isn't for lack of trying, though. At one interview after another, Man-soo just can't make an impression, and, with an ultra-competitive job market, he's no longer Pulp Man of the Year — maybe the No. 3 Pulp Man at best. After Mi-ri makes an off-handed comment, Man-soo is struck with an idea of how to eliminate his industry colleagues. While he's not instinctively a killer, he tells himself, his family is at war.

Eventually, the comedy gives way to a bleak reality for many job-seekers. Park delivers an endlessly entertaining film with all-star performances from Lee and Son, and a wickedly funny supporting cast. Son in particular delivers an exceptional turn as Mi-ri. As the story unfolds, her love and adoration for Man-soo comes in conflict with her fierce maternal loyalty to her children, and we learn this isn't the first time the two have come at odds. Son finds the vulnerability of Mi-ri while never abandoning her strength.

Beneath the outrageous laughs and awe-inspiring filmmaking, No Other Choice speaks to the pressures tradition places upon men and the pride that comes along with such traditions, and the struggles of providing for a family in today's economy — a sentiment as true in Seoul as it is in Toronto and London. As with all his films, Park's exploration of humanity discovers textures light and dark, creating a fully realized story tangible for audiences to take hold of.

Man-soo does eventually find the cool steeliness of McQueen in the name of protecting his family and repairing his ego, but similar to Thomas Crown, Man-soo asks, at what cost?

The answers Park posits demands to be revisited again and again — there's no other choice.

