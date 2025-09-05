8

During the promotion of Filth in 2013, James McAvoy appeared on Alan Carr: Chatty Man, where Carr asked McAvoy how the film would go down in Hollywood, specifically referring to Filth's dark British humour. The Scottish actor responded thoughtfully, saying that the British filmmaking industry has "got to make British films for British people and not really worry too much about what Hollywood thinks."

It's a sentiment I think about often, especially in relation to the Canadian film industry, which, in many ways, does try to curry favour in America. Matt Johnson, though, has consistently demonstrated a McAvoyian approach to his filmmaking and unapologetically makes Canadian films for Canadians. This has never been more true than with his latest, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie.

What began as a web series with Jay McCarrol, who stars in and co-writes the film with Johnson, adds another line to the title card. The Movie finds Matt and Jay still scheming for ways to book a show at the Rivoli. This time, the grand plan is to skydive off the CN Tower during a Blue Jays game and land inside a packed SkyDome to announce themselves and a gig at the Rivoli, forcing the venue to grant them a set. When the stunt goes wrong, Jay's faith in the duo begins to wane, but Matt continues to plot their next plan: kitting out their RV DeLorean-style in an attempt to wind the clock back to 2008 — and it actually works.

The film bounces perspective between Matt, Jay and 2008, using archival footage of the two so perfectly suited to the film, it'd be unsurprising to learn that Johnson and McCarrol had at least a vague notion of this idea 17 years ago. By hopping back to 2008, not only are Matt and Jay's career hopes reset, but we get to enjoy 2000s Toronto and pop culture, which provides the film with many of its comedic beats.

The heart and joy of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, though, comes from seeing the promise Matt and Jay had in youth, as well as a Toronto that elder millennials and Gen X incessantly reminisce over. Travelling back to the comparative optimism of 2008 will soften even the grumpiest middle-aged person who forgot long ago what it was to have hopes and dreams, in lieu of complaining about loud public spaces and creaky knees. The sheer elation Johnson gives to Matt, all in the misguided name of "making it," recalls a simpler time only youth can bring.

Many have eulogized what Toronto has lost in the last 20 years, mostly its culture and character. Johnson delightfully takes us back to a time when the city still felt vibrant and, dare I say, cool, but he and McCarrol also point out the eventual problematic failings of those cultural institutions and figures of the time.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is quintessential Canadiana — made by Canadians, for Canadians. In a time when our country feels more divided than ever, Johnson offers us a reminder: although flawed in a multitude of ways, just like Matt and Jay, our potential as a nation remains. The answer to Canada's problems isn't going back to the good ol' days; it's standing on guard for thee today — or at least standing on guard at a street corner when a stranger asks you to watch over an electrical box that they're clearly misusing.

