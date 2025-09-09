8

If there was ever a film that's a perfect bullseye for Exclaim! Magazine, it's surely Mile End Kicks, which is about trying to make it as a music critic in the halcyon days of Montreal's indie rock boom. It's got original music from TOPS, live footage of Islands, a background character named Claire who I'm pretty sure is supposed to be Grimes snorting drugs off a toilet, and even shots of an inbox full of emails from publicist Brendan Bourke. (Shout out to Brendan — nice to see you at that Tokyo Police Club farewell show.)

Mile End Kicks is the second feature from Chandler Levack, and it's a coming-of-a-slightly-older-age story following her excellent 2022 high school cringe comedy I Like Movies. Barbie Farreira plays Grace, seemingly a stand-in for Levack herself, a 23-year-old who moves to Montreal in pursuit of cheap rent and cool loft parties while she spends the summer writing a 33 1⁄3 book.

It's a joy to witness the 2011-isms: a new Joanna Newsom album landing on Grace's desk, bands wearing American Apparel hoodies in front of projections on bedsheet backdrops, and the mere suggestion that four doofs with a bad band name might start generating buzz with Pavement-y sounding indie rock. It's similarly delightful watch the sheer early-20s-ness of these characters, who blindly pursue their dreams with little sense of future consequence, armed with the confidence that they still have years left to get their shit together.

Much like I Like Movies — whose star, Isaiah Lehtinen, plays bass in the aforementioned badly named Bone Patrol — Mile End Kicks is a mea culpa in movie form, as a self-involved character fucks up and freeloads before hard-earned realizations ultimately ensue.

Grace grows without fully cleaning up her messy life, and Mile End Kicks pays off in ways that are satisfying without being too tidy. There's a lot to connect with in this account of the awkwardness at the core of youthful abandon, which will be relatable even to those who didn't also happen to be aspiring music critics in the early 2010s.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.