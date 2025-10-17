7

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is the least fun you'll have watching a good film this year. Featuring skin-crawling sound design, outstanding performances and characters who make frustratingly bad decisions, it's as relentlessly claustrophobic as a stress dream.

Rose Byrne stars as Linda, the mom of a child suffering from an undisclosed illness. Her husband (Christian Slater) is out of town on work, and an apartment flood means that Linda and her kid are forced to relocate to a grimy motel. Byrne is coming apart at the seams — she downs bottles of wine, binges junk food, wanders back to her empty apartment when she ought to be watching her daughter, and gets caught up in the dark web shenanigans of a guy working at the motel (charmingly played by A$AP Rocky). She's clingy with her fed-up therapist (a surprisingly un-comedic Conan O'Brien) — something made all the worse by the fact that Rose is a therapist herself, and is also managing the emotions of her own overly demanding patients.

Distraught over her daughter's health but simultaneously unable to rise to the occasion, Linda makes one wrong choice after another — with Byrne perfectly capturing the character's contractions, flipping between angry outbursts and attempts at politeness, her furtive eyes betraying the anxiety behind her smile. The beeping medical machines compound the tension, while the spooky abyss in the ceiling of Linda's apartment adds a touch of horror movie surreality to the psychological despair.

It's like one of those "adulting" memes pushed to the absolute limit — a reminder that grown-ups are often just as fucked up as their teenage counterparts, and that being a parent certainly doesn't make anyone qualified to make good decisions.