"He will be remembered, very simply, for his good nature," Mel Brooks tells the camera during one of the many glowing testimonials for John Candy in I Like Me. It's reflective both of what made the actor a great guy, and what prevents this from being a great documentary: this is a tribute, not an investigation, and it's not particularly interested in complexities of character.

Beginning with footage of Candy's funeral in 1994, director Colin Hanks sets the tone by including a solemn aria, making it clear for the get-go that this is a Documentary That Will Try to Make You Cry. The score relentlessly keeps the mood going, with treacly strings and solemn pianos droning through tender testimonials from Tom Hanks, Steven Martin, Conan O'Brien, Bill Murray, Macauley Culkin and many of Candy's SCTV castmates. More lighthearted moments about Candy's comedy career are cued by merry jazz, and, as the years move closer to Candy's death, the sudden moroseness of the score emphasizes it with blunt-force obviousness. Each time a date pops up on screen to situate the viewer in the timeline, it ticks backwards from the year of Candy's death, adding to the film's heavy-handed, manipulative qualities.

Colin Hanks gets access to a huge archive of family photos, home movies and interview subjects both from Hollywood and from Candy's family. This is the strength of the film, particularly when I Like Me stops telling how great Candy was and shows us first-hand in the form of clips that illustrate both his larger-than-life charisma and dramatic acting depth.

Coming away from I Like Me, there's little doubt that the actor was a sweet and talented man who was adored by those who knew him. Beyond his struggle with anxiety, and the tendency for this to drive him toward indulgence, there simply isn't much nuance here. His rise to fame is oddly frictionless; he seems to have simply been a naturally gifted actor whose skill was recognized quickly, propelling him to well-deserved success. He was a better person, perhaps, than he is a documentary subject.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.