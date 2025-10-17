6

In the pantheon of monsters, Frankenstein has yet to achieve the pop culture ubiquity of zombies or vampires, and instead mostly exists as an "umm, actually" moment for pedants to point out that the character is, in fact, called Frankenstein's Monster.

But wait: is the real monster actually Victor Frankenstein himself, and not the creature pieced together in a lab using cadaverous body parts!? That's the message of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, an instructive fable about fatherhood that's gorgeous to look at but, like the blood running through its monsters veins, a little cold.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is a fairly short book, but Del Toro's film takes a sprawling two and a half hours, as he takes liberties with the story and adds a major character in Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz). He bankrolls scientist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) as he reanimates cadaverous body parts in a streampunk lab, creating a grotesque monster (Jacob Elordi, who still looks hot through his grey, Body Worlds-style makeup).

As expected from del Toro, the film looks incredible, carrying the monstrous majesty of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. Light streams dramatically in through every window, the terrain is as untamed as the monster himself, and Victor's lab is in a wind-beaten tower that feels like Sauron's eye is about to emerge out of it at any moment.

But as the intensity of the on-screen emotion rises amidst killings and betrayals, the script doesn't quite match it, and Frankenstein becomes a morality tale full of blunt teachings about cycles of abuse, empathizing with the humanity in everyone, and not torturing your science experiments in the dungeon of a creepy lab.

Worthy lessons, to be sure. But in a film all about appreciating people for their flawed nuances and looking beyond their appearance to see the soul within, Frankenstein's appeal is mostly superficial.