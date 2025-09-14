7

"Erupcja" is the Polish word for "eruption," but Erupcja isn't nearly as explosive as its volcanic namesake. Rather, it's a low-key mood piece, chronicling the strain a trip to Warsaw puts on an unsteady relationship.

The big story surrounding Erupcja is that it features Charli XCX in a starring role, as the pop star proceeds with her full-court press to establish herself as an actor. She plays Bethany, who visits Warsaw from London with her boyfriend Rob (Will Madden). He's planning to propose, but Bethany doesn't quite reciprocate his displays of affection, and she becomes even more distant after running into her old friend Nel (Lena Góra).

Charli does a fine job as the flighty, withdrawn Bethany, but Erupcja isn't a fully convincing calling card for her acting aspirations, since she's outperformed by Góra's enigmatic quietness and Madden's lovesick pathos. Her performance is perfectly functional, but I left the film wondering why Rob was so enamoured with Bethany (and also why Charli would take time out of being the being the best pop star on the planet to focus on a new career that she seems to be just okay at). I wouldn't normally scrutinize a performance quite as closely as this, but most actors in an indie film didn't release BRAT last year.

With a playful score of atonal woodwinds and a spontaneous energy full of wonky establishing shots, director Pete Ohs captures the immersive, disorienting feeling of a whirlwind trip in a new city. And, just like a whirlwind vacation, I wouldn't have minded it lasting a little longer, since its 71-minute runtime could have been expanded to show exactly what Bethany gets up to when she's ditching Rob, or showing Bethany suffering the consequences of her behaviour. Erupcja is mostly a film that throws views into the middle of a situation and lets us figure it out for ourselves, which is mostly a good thing, but occasionally feels like we're not quitting getting the whole story.

Rob and Bethany's short trip is extended when Mount Etna erupts and suspends European air travel, prompting a thought-provoking exploration of destiny and coincidence: the random events that we ascribe meaning to, and how we use them to justify our own selfish behaviour. Come to think of it, the idea of using a natural disaster as an excuse to ditch your boyfriend is quite brat.