According to Baz Luhrmann, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is neither a documentary nor a concert film — it's "EPiC." Putting aside the corny acronym, in reality, Luhrmann's latest is both. Editing together rehearsal and on-stage footage into a 96-minute frenetic concertgoing experience, the Australian filmmaker brings the Las Vegas era of Elvis to life in the way only Luhrmann can, creating the best Elvis-related film since the singer's death in 1977.

For those familiar with the singer's '68 Comeback Special, Luhrmann's treatment of piecing together separate performances of the same song will recall how Steve Binder (director of the Comeback Special) framed the reprisal of "Trouble" towards the end of the NBC program. Of course, Luhrmann's maximalist style and tone scream far louder than anything Binder did, but the result remains the same: it's an exciting and visceral way to experience Elvis.

Elvis Presley in Concert highlights what a bold and physical performer Elvis was, tracing his early public appearances on Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey's Stage Show and The Ed Sullivan Show, where his gyrations scandalized a nation, straight to 1970, when Elvis began his second season of what would be an eight-year residency. (Unfortunately, Luhrmann's film doesn't unearth any footage from Elvis's inaugural run in 1969, and those legendary performances continue to exist only in audio format.)

Luhrmann gifts audiences several opportunities to get up and dance (as many did during the world premiere of the film in Toronto), a personal favourite being the edit of "Polk Salad Annie," which not only demonstrates Elvis's vocals and showmanship, but also his playfulness and connection to his band and backup singers. In spite of the singer's known love for singing ballads, the film only uses a few slower tempo songs in brief spurts, including "Bridge over Troubled Water" and "In the Ghetto." Luhrmann uses these songs to allow audiences a chance to catch their breath, but, unmistakably, the focus of Elvis Presley in Concert stays on the upbeat electricity Elvis brought to the stage.

The same can be said for the non-performance portions of the film. Luhrmann splices in footage from 1972, when Elvis on Tour directors Pierre Adidge and Robert Abel interviewed the singer for the documentary, and from press conferences held in Houston in 1970 and New York City in 1972 ahead of performances at the Astrodome and Madison Square Garden, respectively, the latter being a particularly favoured presser among fans.

Luhrmann, no doubt aware of the fan base's love for the baby blue-suited, gold-belted conference, emphasizes two oft-quoted Elvisisms from New York: the first wherein Elvis declares a separation between the man and the image and the difficulty in living up to an image, and the second being his reluctance to speak on the war protests of the time, claiming himself to be "just an entertainer."

By invoking Elvis's "I'm just an entertainer" earnestness, Luhrmann drives home the foundation of his film: celebrating Elvis as an entertainer. For all the noise that surrounds the singer's reputation in 2025, Luhrmann wants audiences to remember that Elvis was damn good at his job.

It's an easy goal to achieve, given the talent, passion and energy Elvis exuded on stage and even in a recording studio. All Luhrmann needs to do is fit the frame to Elvis wearing fabulous shirts and rocking out with his band, or testing the tensile strength of his jumpsuits. Elvis continues to gain new fans nearly 50 years after his death, not just because of the pomp and circumstance that's surrounded him since he began in the '50s, but because his voice and musicality defy time and space.

Leading up to the film's premiere, Luhrmann teased fans with the discovery of an astounding 59 hours of never-before-seen video (and audio) he found while researching for his Oscar-nominated 2022 biopic of the singer. For the fervent Elvis fans among us, though, these claims fall flat.

The clips of Elvis rehearsing at MGM Studios in Culver City and on stage of the International Hotel (now Westgate Hotel and Casino), while not featured in the documentary they were filmed for (1970's That's the Way It Is), were issued on a 2009 DVD from the bootleg label International. The same can be said for the outtakes of Elvis on Tour that a bootleg label in Luxembourg made available on DVD in 2013. Similarly, much of the promised never-before-heard audio has been pressed onto vinyl records and CDs many times over and transcribed into books like Jerry Osborne's Elvis Word for Word, first published in 1999.

It would have been more accurate to say Elvis Presley in Concert contains never-legally-released video and audio, but that doesn't sound quite as epic.

Semantics aside, the greatest feat achieved by Luhrmann and the film crew, which includes Peter Jackson's famed Park Road Post team responsible for the quality of The Beatles: Get Back and Beatles '64, is the restoration of those Elvis sights and sounds into IMAX quality.

While I've poured over the outtakes of That's the Way It Is and have derived endless enjoyment from them, seeing those same visuals so clearly and vibrantly on the nearly-78-foot IMAX screen is truly something to behold. Coupled with intense sound design that puts audiences right inside the on-screen venues, the technical achievements of Elvis Presley in Concert are vast, and Luhrmann deserves all the praise for orchestrating the restoration.

The decision to focus primarily on Elvis's performing prowess avoids the messier aspects of his legacy. Luhrmann doesn't belabour the influence Black music and artists had on Elvis growing up in Tupelo and Memphis, he doesn't spend time on Elvis's relationship with ex-wife Priscilla beyond showing a few clips honouring their daughter Lisa Marie, and he doesn't address the addiction issues that plagued Elvis, especially in his last few years when he was in very poor health. Many other films, television shows, documentaries and books delve extensively into all of those issues for those interested in pursuing those topics, but Elvis Presley in Concert stays true to its title.

Arguably the most influential pop culture figure of the 20th century, Elvis Presley's legacy isn't above scrutiny, but it's also not below celebration. Elvis was a singular performer with a voice that inspired the world to go from black-and-white to colour. It's easy to only remember him as a slurring, bloated and bedazzled Las Vegas casino act — his detractors make sure of that — but there was a time when Elvis captivated and beguiled. Luhrmann gives us just a fraction of how that came to be in an awe-inspiring concert film documentary, that, much like Elvis, will win over even the most jaded hater.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.