Dinner with Friends appears deceptively simple: a group of eight friends in their 30s attempting to find time for one another in an increasingly busy world of children, work commitments and aging parents. The film follows their very sporadic gatherings, weaving in and out of just as many moments of laughter and friendship as arguments.

Directed by Sasha Leigh Henry, Dinner with Friends takes on the form of an iceberg, where the surface barely hints at what lies beneath. What begins as a seemingly off-handed suggestion by Joy (Tattiawna Jones) at the start of the film about trading off hosting duties finds greater meaning later on in the film when she discovers the rest met up without her. Henry and co-writer Tania Thompson create these arcs with skilled precision, creating a film that feels like going through an entire 25-episode season of TV and removing the bottle episodes.

Henry and Thompson give plenty of space and tangible qualities to their eight dinner guests, allowing viewers to quickly understand who they are, what their history is with one another, and what makes them tick. In just 96 minutes, Henry makes these friends feel like our own. Aiding this endeavour are seamless performances by the whole cast: alongside Jones, Alex Spencer, Michael Ayres, Leighton Alexander Williams, Izaak Smith, Rakhee Morzaria, Tymika Tafari and Andrew Bushell mingle together as if they've truly known each other for decades.

Henry's effective direction shows an ability to give each of her actors the requisite time needed to build a full tapestry. While some receive bigger emotional moments than others — Morzaria, Williams and Tafari, for instance, stand out because of this — Henry balances the film by balancing the characters, proving that the full complement is absolutely needed for Dinner with Friends to work.

The film taps into adulthood at the crossroads. The one where the go-getters feel stagnant, the underachievers appear behind, and a division between the childless and child-full sets in; the honeymoon period of being an adult has officially ended, and we're merely left with responsibility and self-doubt over whether we've been doing the right thing. Thankfully, Henry assures her characters and audience that "the right thing" doesn't exist; like those before us, we're all just doing our best, and that's all we can do.

If Dinner with Friends imparts one message, it's that life comes at you fast. One moment you're doing shrooms, the next you've pulled your hamstring chasing after some no good neighbourhood youths. So enjoy life, come what may, and hold those around you dear.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.