The Toronto International Film Festival has already announced some of the films that will be premiering at this year's 50th edition of the event — and now organizers have announced some more, including the latest Knives Out instalment and films from Chloé Zhao and Clement Virgo.

Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will have its world premiere at the festival; both previous Knives Out films also premiered at TIFF.

Also making its world premiere is Clement Virgo's Steal Away — the follow-up to his beloved Brother, which was a favourite at TIFF a few years back.

Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare drama Hamnet will make its Canadian premiere. Also added to the fest's lineup are world premieres for Nicholas Hytner's The Choral, Agnieszka Holland's Franz, Paul Greengrass's The Lost Bus, HIKARI's Rental Family and Derek Cianfrance's Roofman, plus North American premieres for Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, Rebecca Zlotowski's A Private Life and Peter Ho-Sun Chan's She Has No Name.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14.