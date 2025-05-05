Thom Yorke has made yet another non-Radiohead album in the form of Tall Tales, a collaboration with electronic producer Mark Pritchard alongside kinda-third-member Jonathan Zawada. Now, that album's accompanying film is getting a Toronto screening.

Update (5/6, 9:50 a.m. ET): The film will also be coming to other select Canadian theatres on Thursday (May 8). This includes Waterloo's Princess Cinemas (tickets here) and Toronto's Fox Theatre (tickets here).

The 65-minute film will screen this Thursday (May 8) at 7 p.m. at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Directed by Zawada, it's "a debut collaborative visual and audio cinema experience a decade in the making," according to a description from Hot Docs, featuring "landscapes of synthpop, prog, dub, '70s synth, Joe Meek, Ivor Cutler, Library, kraut and classic Warp."

The film is said to be "a fairy tale for the modern world, depicting rising tides, kings and queens, amazon logistics and robotic arms under iridescent skies."

Get information about the screening and buy tickets here. Yorke and Pritchard's album Tall Tales will be out the next day, May 9.