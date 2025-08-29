"We put way too much value on it," French Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin says of fame. "I think people who pursue fame at all costs, and people who value fame at all costs [are] something quite scary."

It's a topic the young actor knows well: as Pellerin's star rises, so too does his proximity to fame. After his breakout role in Sophie Dupuis's Chien de garde as the increasingly volatile Vincent, Pellerin has made a name for himself on both sides of the 49th parallel. Consistently commanding the screen in films like the critically acclaimed Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid, as well as reuniting with Dupuis for Solo, which won Pellerin his third Prix Iris, the actor's latest film, Lurker, digs into the insidious world of fame and fortune.

The directorial debut of Alex Russell, Lurker follows Matthew, played by Pellerin, a retail worker who finds himself drawn into the world of Oliver (Saltburn's Archie Madekwe), an emerging pop star caught up with the allure of celebrity but still resolved to put out meaningful music. Matthew cozies up to Oliver, brown-nosing his way into the singer's inner circle, not only becoming a confidant but also a creative advisor of sorts as well.

With Pellerin at its centre, Lurker (in theatres across Canada today) considers the temptation of fame in a society that seemingly lives and breathes on likes and follower counts. Although Matthew's barefaced desire to become famous by proxy sits at the forefront of the film, Pellerin is quick to remark on the similar toxicity of Oliver's drive.

"Matthew, his approach is scary," Pellerin acknowledges during a video call with Exclaim! "I think that Oliver's approach to fame and his way of dealing with it is just as scary. They're at opposite end of [the] same spectrum. They're both playing in the same way, and that's what Matthew learns."

When Russell first approached Pellerin about the part of Matthew three years before the film began shooting, Matthew's character was more exaggerated and violent. When production began in earnest, Russell toned Matthew down, a decision that Pellerin thinks "played in a more realistic [way]."

The Quebec actor perceived Matthew as being "a very lonely shell who is allowed in a world, and then fills it up with whatever is in front of him. He learns to modify himself constantly."

During their initial meeting, Russell, a former music journalist, introduced Pellerin to the music scene in L.A., bringing him to parties and connecting the actor with musicians and those in the industry. Pellerin recalls meeting "personalities bigger than life that I didn't know really existed," and even being given a camcorder by Russell, similar to the one Matthew creepily hides behind at every opportune moment in Lurker.

"I really felt like that little out-of-place guy who was just allowed in," Pellerin remembers. "Everyone's not really paying attention to [me]. I was just in the corner, filming and listening."

In a short period of time, Pellerin has found a niche for himself as the sinister, unsettling figure casting a shadow over others and the story itself. His performances have garnered universal acclaim and put him in the crosshairs of casting directors around the globe. Unlike Matthew, however, Pellerin, thankfully, remains grounded and focused, even as his world exponentially expands.

"I really am happy when something that I'm a part of, like Lurker, has eyes on it, and people like it and discuss it," Pellerin says, handily dismissing the glitzy bumf that surrounds his profession. "I'm very invested in the idea of things working, things being good, and doing good work as an actor. That's very important for me."

Although Pellerin, who describes himself as "not a particularly social person," is clear that fame doesn't garner any "interest or attraction" for him, he understands the commerce of celebrity.

"As an actor, in order to have access to certain parts, your name has to be known a little bit," Pellerin observes. "I want access to great writing, like Lurker, and Nino [the upcoming French movie directed by Pauline Loquès that premiered at Cannes earlier this year, where Pellerin won the Rising Star Award during the festival's Critics Week]."

He adds, "I want what I do and what I'm a part of to have attention. I'm not sure that I love having that much attention on me. It's not something that I desire."

Teed up to be Canada's next great export, Pellerin's healthy approach and mindset towards a system that could easily eat up a young actor is refreshing and a relief — and with any luck, Pellerin's journey to the big time won't involve a Matthew, or an Oliver for that matter.