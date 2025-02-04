Hurry Up Tomorrow (the album) is out already, but Hurry Up Tomorrow (the film) is still to come. Now, the Weeknd has shared the trailer for his feature film, due out May 16 through Lionsgate.

The trailer, which quotes some of the existential musings from the album, stars singer Abel Tesfaye alongside actors Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega. The extremely dramatic trailer for the psychological thriller calls it a "surreal cinematic odyssey," and it appears to be a fraught and fantastical depiction of life as a famous pop star.

The synopsis is as follows: "A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence." It's directed by Trey Edward Shults, who previously helmed Waves and It Comes at Night.

