I tell you whot, the trailer for the long-awaited King of the Hill revival is finally here.

The 14th season of the Mike Judge and Greg Daniels-helmed comedy arrives August 4 via Disney+, keeping with the original animation style with a bit of an HD makeover. The trailer shows many of the original characters returning, including Hank, Peggy, Bobby, Bill, Boomhauer, Kanh, Connie, Joseph and Minh. The late Johnny Hardwick recorded his lines for Dale before his death, and there's a voiceless flash that shows John Redcorn following actor Jonathan Joss's death last month.

From the trailer, it looks like Hank Hill will face the trials and tribulations of gender neutral washrooms, Zoom meetings, line dances, fruity craft beers and Uber drivers. "After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, TX to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill," a tagline for the show reads. "Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

King of the Hill stayed good well into its runtime, so we have hope that this reboot will be decent. Watch the trailer below.