Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for the final season of Stranger Things at its 2025 Tudum fan event (which we learned is pronounced "tuh-doom," not "tuh-dumb") over the weekend, with series stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp on hand.

The streamer's flagship series will launch its fifth and final season in three parts, beginning with Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas Day and The Finale on New Year's Eve. All three episodes will release globally at once at 8:00 pm ET on their respective release dates.

During the event, Wolfhard, McLaughlin and Schnapp popped in a VHS containing behind-the-scenes footage from the show's early seasons, adorably showing the cast as mere pups. The trio were joined virtually by pre-recorded messages from Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, rounding out the core five.

It's been a long, long road to saying goodbye to Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin and Lucas, but we're finally here, and the trailer promises a thrilling send-off for the group during the holiday season.



Held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Tudum also featured Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig and the ensemble cast of Wake Up Dead Man, the third instalment of the Knives Out franchise; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck introducing a sneak look at their upcoming cop thriller The Rip; Adam Sandler holding a Q&A for Happy Gilmore 2; and the cast of Squid Game dropping the trailer for the Korean series' third (and final) season, which lands later this month.



Toronto-loving filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brought Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, with Jacob Elordi joining via pre-recorded message, to tease the highly anticipated Frankenstein (scheduled to be released in November). As is becoming tradition for the director, the movie was largely filmed in Toronto (with additional filming in Edinburgh) and looks to be a spin on the classic horror story, as only del Toro can do.



The show ended with a sneak peek of the first six minutes of Wednesday's Season 2 and a medley performance of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary" and "Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga, who was also confirmed to be joining Jenna Ortega as part of the ensemble.