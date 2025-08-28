7

Troma Entertainment is trash. Or rather, Troma makes trash. Now, that's not an insult; it's a term of endearment, and most certainly a compliment.

Founded in 1974 by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz and a veritable institution today, the studio is responsible for the production and distribution of many hundreds of transgressive, schlock-tastic films like Class of Nuke 'Em High, Cannibal! The Musical and Tromeo and Juliet. Much of their output is salacious, vulgar, farcical and violent, and absolutely entertaining (if not nauseating).

Which brings us to writer-director Macon Blair's gooey reboot of the indie studio's most famous creation: The Toxic Avenger. Blair renders a loving homage with a style and substance — and body count — all its own.

The filmmaker's reimagining stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, an ill- and mild-mannered widower dying from an unnamed disease infecting his brain. His predicament is the result of overexposure to harmful chemicals at his job as a custodian at BTH, a pharmaceutical company run by the dastardly Bob Garbinger (Kevin Bacon). While attempting to rob the building in order to provide a more comfortable future for his son Wade (Jacob Tremblay), Winston bumps into J.J. Doherty (Taylour Paige), a whistleblower-cum-freedom fighter trying to collect evidence so that she can expose BTH for the villains they really are.

During their escape, Killer Nutz (a dreadful nü metal band masquerading as BTH's enforcement unit) capture Winston and tosses him into a vat of toxic waste, which transforms him into the Toxic Avenger (or "Toxie" for short). Winston bands together with Doherty to stop BTH from ruining their town, which results in much bloodletting and evisceration.

Having premiered at Fantastic Fest in September 2023, the film has taken almost two years to release, but thankfully, they've done so in its intended form — the subtitle "UNRATED" slashed under the main title during the opening included. Unsurprisingly, The Toxic Avenger earns that moniker in droves.

The film is big, bold, bloody and brutal, but it also has a lot of hearts. Wait, no, heart — it has heart. Yes, there are also hearts, but those often explode along with jaws, brains, midsections, heads and anuses.

While the original Toxic Avenger is somewhat irritating (at least until über-nerd Melvin turns into our titular hero), it does feature some gruesome special effects and enough splatter comedy-horror for those who favour style over substance (or taste). Herz and Kaufman (co-directors of the original) created an audacious, grotesque and immature film that's really obsessed with nuts, but it's also hilariously prescient — perhaps too much so. Although self-aware, its humour borders on cynical, and even though both films bask in exploitation, the reboot sees it as a style, and uses it for homage rather than nihilism.

That's not to say, though, that Blair doesn't acknowledge the film's lineage. It consciously employs the crass humour, visual gags and puns of Troma's best films. On-screen titles introduce us to the various areas and homes — Winston's neighbourhood is whimsically named the "Ye Olde Shithead District," the BTH building bears "Corporate Fartplex" as its title, and the toxic waste dumping zone is known as "The Hellscape," which we're told used to be a mini golf course and a "seasploitation" park — while the film depicts Killer Nutz as a band of roving Juggalo-and-shock-rock-inspired enforcers. They use a trident gun, and one of them wears a chicken mask that looks like a Spartan helmet. When the films reveals what lurks beneath the helmet, one of the characters on screen almost pukes. Good, clean, cheesy fun.

And yet, Blair also takes the campy extremism of the original in a different direction, eschewing the salacious sleaze and sophomoric sexuality of the '80s version while retaining its more critical and affecting elements — namely its social consciousness and soul, creating the real shock about the reboot: it's not superficial, derivative or dumb.

Although The Toxic Avenger definitely doesn't take itself seriously, it is still surprisingly serious in its messaging, even when covered in slime and viscera. Blair — whose previous film, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, won big at Sundance in 2017 — wastes no time in getting into the story and introducing the central conflict (evil company dumps toxic waste onto small-town America and no one gives a shit). The satire offered presents as cutting, vicious and necessary, and, much like the original, doesn't shy away from its themes of class warfare, political and social corruption, and the lackadaisical attitude towards pollution.

When Winston tries to get insurance coverage for his treatments, he enters bureaucratic hell, stuck on a phone call where he learns that only the "gold" plan will cover his illness. He has the "platinum" plan, isn't that better? Nope. Too bad, friend. It's a hilarious moment only because Dinklage plays the stuttering, undermined Winston so earnestly, but it's also horrifically poignant. You're gonna die, and there's nothing we want to do about it.

Similarly, real estate agents who threaten cats and old ladies are called "khaki creeps" and get what's coming to them, while Winston's neighbourhood feels downtrodden, forgotten and utterly dystopian. Audacious and unsubtle, but it's necessary.

The acting is fantastic throughout, particularly the villains. Bacon turns Garbinger into the perfect avatar for all the delusional, egotistic CEOs the film lampoons. He gets blood transfusions, destroys whatever he deems unworthy, has a shit-eating grin that makes the blood run cold, wears the gaudiest clothes, and will sell his soul to the highest (and most powerful) bidder without a second thought. And yet, underneath it all, he exists as a slug, more putrid than the waste that birthed the Toxic Avenger. Bacon gobbles up the scenery as per the nature of his cartoonish, bigmouthed character. He's unhinged and perfect.

Julia Davis, who plays Garbinger's doting associate Kissy Sturnevan, matches Bacon's contempt-filled performance with her own screeching, demanding presence, while Elijah Wood, as BTH's head of security and Garbinger's brother Fritz, embodies the Igor-like role with aplomb. At times, he's menacing; at others, quiet and misunderstood.

Dinklage himself embodies a twisted, anxiety-ridden knot, and, in his human form, he proves why he's one of the best actors working today, filling his performance with nuanced motions and facial expressions.

Luisa Guerreiro takes over from Dinklage after the birth of Toxie, donning the bulbous, oozing suit. A veteran movement artist, creature performer and puppeteer, her physicality is unmatched, and in pairing her movements with Dinklage's voice, Blair has created something truly hilarious.

The film as a whole proves to be a much more successful superhero parody than the original. Blair gleefully antagonizes all the self-serving and humourless superhero fare that's come out post-Batman Begins, with Dinklage's transformation sequence looking more like a psychedelic trip than the average caped crusader origin story.

Blair definitely positions Winston as a hero, even if his well-intentioned vigilantism becomes a little more unorthodox than your average superhero, while his training montage sees him running around aimlessly with his mop, much like in the original. His trainer/mentor in all of this? Guthrie Stockins, a forest-dwelling, mutated bird-eating hermit portrayed by Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow, naturally.

The film also unabashedly skewers all of the so-called sacred pillars of society, namely, religion, politics, law and industry. Blair depicts them as one and the same, a conglomerate of greed and evil unsurprisingly in cahoots with organized crime. It's a blunt representation, but some people need to be hit over the head with a killer, green-glowing mop to get it.

Unfortunately, the persistent satire eventually tires, with Blair sending up everything from gender politics and the ridiculousness of men's rights activists (represented here by a paramilitary group called the Nasty Lads) to right-wing newscasters, social media celebrity, hedge fund dickheads, wellness culture, and general contemporary paranoia, where perverts and paedophiles, drug addicts and "monsters" distract us from the crimes committed by the corporations of the world. It's a lot, and coupled with the relentless violence, it gets a bit exhausting by film's end.

Although Blair brings the violence beyond exaggeration, taking the film's central tenant — "Sometimes, you gotta do something," as Toxie puts it — to the extreme, the film nonetheless balances it with more subdued moments. One of the film's best scenes also happens to be one of its quietest and most unassuming: after J.J. helps Wade avoid capture, the two share a quiet yet very funny conversation at the Gooze household. The dialogue is snappy and relatable (Wade asks J.J., "Are you a detective or a spy?" to which she replies, "No, I'm just angry."), and Paige does a great job as J.J. She becomes the epitome of attitude and resistance, while her platonic chemistry with both Dinklage and Tremblay is evident and real. Tremblay himself continues to prove that he has some real acting chops, and, as Wade, he battles his tics, anxieties and grief with dance, allowing the young actor the opportunity to show off his skills.

Beyond the obvious references, Blair fills the film with hidden jokes and mini-throwbacks: the company at the heart of the film is named "Body Talk" after the theme song from the original, Lloyd Kaufman makes a cameo, heads get squashed, and, like its predecessor, it's fairly obsessed with dicks and dick jokes. And make sure to read the scrolling headlines whenever there's a news broadcast.

As a satirical action-horror black comedy superhero spoof, the film defies easy categorization, which Blair uses to his advantage, painting the screen with garish colours, practical effects, big set pieces and moving relationships. Dana Gonzales's grounded cinematography complements the theatricality of the visuals, but, unfortunately, the practical effects can sometimes be undermined by digital ones, taking on an uncanny, post-3D conversion look. Luckily, though, those moments are very few and far between.

Blair's The Toxic Avenger takes up the mantle as an eco-conscious rallying cry against the (literally) dehumanizing forces of industry and capitalism, a hilarious thrill ride of unpretentious sincerity and dedicated performances. Overflowing with goopy cyclones of blood and guts, it's hilarious, gratuitous and revolting in all the best possible ways.

Populated with physical and metaphorical monsters, The Toxic Avenger repurposes schlock as something self-referential, confrontational and concerned — a maximalist flick bulging with ideas, opinions and entrails.