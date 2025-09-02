7

"Comedy whodunnit in which senior citizens solve murders taking place in the building where they live" is now officially a microgenre thanks to the standout shows Only Murders in the Building and A Man on the Inside. While The Thursday Murder Club isn't quite as clever as either of those series, it still has plenty of charm thanks to its cast of Hollywood vets.

Coopers Chase is a palatial, Downton Abbey-esque retirement manor in the English countryside that's home to the Thursday Murder Club, a group of seniors including Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan) and Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) who solve cold cases as a pastime to keep their minds active.

Retired nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie, who also starred in those Exotic Marigold Hotel retirement comedies) joins both the home and their club, bringing her medical expertise to their investigation of murders stemming from a struggle for ownership of Coopers Chase.

As a mystery, The Thursday Murder Club doesn't leave a huge impression. There's nothing particularly clever in how the killings play out, nor how the gang finds the solution. But what it clearly has going for it is its cast, as Helen Mirren owns the screen with cunning confidence, and Pierce Brosnan carries the charismatic swagger he once brought to James Bond (and that's to say nothing of his incredible hair). Celia Imrie lands a couple of the best laughs with her senior spin on the "new kid in school" trope, and she's so likeable that it's a shame she ends up taking a back seat to Mirren's character as the story progresses.

There's a second season of Only Murders in the Building coming out later this month, and a second season of A Man on the Inside scheduled for later this year. The Thursday Murder Club is an ongoing series of novels with five instalments, so surely it's only a matter of time before this film gets a sequel. Old folks, it seems, will continue to solve crimes and charm audiences for the foreseeable future.