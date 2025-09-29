Despite The Simpsons dropping off in quality after its first decade on air, many fans agree that The Simpsons Movie is an outlier, even for "first 10 seasons" purists. Hopefully a second renaissance is upon us, as a sequel to the 2007 film is in the works.

Coming July 23, 2027, the second full-length iteration of the iconic TV show was announced today by 20th Century and The Simpsons in joint social posts. All that has been shared so far is the release date and a poster claiming "Homer's coming back for seconds." The post also claims that the movie will have a theatrical run.

As per Variety, the movie's release date originally belonged to an unreleased Marvel title, but that project has since been removed from 20th Century's schedule.

Check out the first poster for the second Simpsons Movie below.