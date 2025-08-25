7

Where Danny DeVito's 1989 film The War of the Roses sits precariously in the "dark comedy" genre, an updated adaptation of Warren Adler's novel starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman decidedly presses upon the comedy more than the darkness. Directed by Jay Roach, The Roses does what most remakes fail to do: actually find new meaning in an old story within a contemporary context.

The War of the Roses — Adler's novel and DeVito's film — set its focus on the anger that grows during a divorce proceeding. Jonathan and Barbara Rose go from crazy lovebirds to happily married to dropping chandeliers on one another in the blink of an eye. Roach's interpretation of Adler's material, though, considers the resentment that grows in a marriage as life's circumstances changes dynamics.

Cumberbatch and Colman portray Theo and Ivy Rose, a British couple living in California. When the two first meet in New York, Ivy works as a line cook in a swanky restaurant who dreams of moving to the Golden State, but after having children, Ivy's professional ambitions take a backseat to her personal ambitions as a mother, for which she has no regrets.

Theo, being the ever-progressive husband, recognizes in his wife the still-present desire to thrive as a chef, telling her, "The amazing chef that you are, and have always wanted to be, should not be a dream that dies on the crucifix of family life."

Using the money made from a recent high-profile account, Theo, an accomplished architect, buys a rundown beachside shack, which Ivy names We've Got Crabs!, and she runs the restaurant in a part-time manner while still prioritizing her duties as a mom. On the same night that she receives a glowing review that makes the shack the current local hot spot, Theo suffers a very public and devastating professional setback, making him unemployable for the foreseeable future.

The couple decide that Ivy should work full-time and see through the good publicity of We've Got Crabs!, and Theo will stay home and take care of their children. The dynamic shifts are predictable and expected, Theo takes to being a full-time father seamlessly and Ivy begins to feel like a fourth wheel to her family, while Theo's career goals continues to nag at him.

Roach and Tony McNamara's script updates Adler's approach to marriage in a 21st century setting by placing both partners as potential breadwinners and both partners supportive of the other. Cumberbatch and Colman are given far more nuanced characters to portray than what Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner were given in 1989. Theo and Ivy, at their core, love each other and the life they've built together as husband and wife; however, they both struggle immensely as individuals, and, as time wears on, these struggles threaten their family.

At one point Theo suggests switching back, as was always their plan, which is when the most curious aspect of The Roses rears its head. The conversations had between Ivy and Theo about this topic make it seem as if their only option is for one to work and the other to stay home. It's never contemplated or even mentioned that both of them could work — the reality for countless households around the world. For an update that genuinely feels fresh and thoughtful, Roach and McNamara oddly leave this gaping hole. In Adler's book and DeVito's movie, the Roses hire a live-in nanny; in The Roses though, the decision is binary: one parent works and one parent stays at home, even with the kids in high school.

This head-scratcher doesn't bring down the film's humour or layered character arcs. It simply leaves a massive plot point wanting for answers, or even just an acknowledgement.

Notwithstanding The Roses's allergy to a dual-income household, the film finds its step through two actors whose pairing isn't immediately obvious, but their easy chemistry sets aside any misgivings. Their innate British-isms contrast the very American comedy of Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon, creating a melting pot of sensibilities. It would be inaccurate to say that The Roses is a British comedy, but it wouldn't exactly be correct to call it an American one either, as its comedy reflects the titular couple's transplant circumstance.

The lack of vitriol offers the most welcome and encouraging change from DeVito's movie. The subject matter of the story remains devastating, as many of us will see Ivy and Theo's bubbling hostility in our own lives. But Roach's ability to find humour and slapstick in such bleak moments, and maintain his characters' love for the other, makes The Roses strangely human.