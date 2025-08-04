6

Eddie Murphy isn't quite the draw he used to be, and he hasn't been for some time. The days of his edgy stand-up sets demanding our attention fell to the wayside decades ago, his imaginative comedic films grew stale, and while his dramatic turn that began with Dreamgirls has proven fruitful, his films have been tepid at best since 2019's Dolemite Is My Name. While his latest film, The Pickup, is a far cry from his past highs, it's the most watchable film he's made in recent memory.

Murphy leads the film as Russell, a veteran of the armoured service game. On the day of his 25th wedding anniversary, he's partnered up with Travis (Pete Davidson), a belligerent rookie who wrongly pointed his gun at a seemingly innocent bank customer, Zoe (Keke Palmer). The Monday after this incident, after securely collecting cash from some banks and ATMs, Russell and Travis find themselves under siege from Zoe, who wants to commandeer their truck to do an unauthorized pick up at a casino.

Davidson brings the most energy to the film — and quite frankly, it's a welcome return to form after recently watching him in The Home — and serves the film with a classic Davidson performance that his fans will enjoy. In contrast, Palmer injects the film with a suave, cool vibe that doesn't sacrifice on sharp humour, which she delivers well.

Completing the trio is Murphy playing the straight guy. Anyone who grew up watching Murphy in films would never guess that one day he'd become the subdued character that grounds a film, rather than electrifying it. However, anyone with a passing interest in comedy (or a formidable study like Murphy surely must be) knows that the straight person is necessary and, when done well, elevates a film, which is exactly what Murphy does here.

The Pickup falls into a category of film that Exclaim!'s editor-in-chief describes as "one you put on while doing the dishes" — a film that cuts through the noise, offers some simple laughs and a sufficiently entertaining storyline that doesn't require our utmost attention. This may sound condescending or dismissive, but these films fulfill a very particular need in our day to day viewing habits — and not to mention that many films fail to achieve this balance, whereas director Tim Story succeeds.

We're not going to remember The Pickup by the end of the year (or even by the end of the summer), but in that moment when we flip it on our TVs, tablets or phones as we tackle the day's chores, it serves its purpose.