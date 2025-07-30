8

Canadian treasure Leslie Nielsen was at the heart of the parody-spoof trend in Hollywood during the '80s and '90s with not only his portrayal of Frank Drebin in the Naked Gun franchise, but as Dr. Rumack in Airplane! as well. Surely, any attempts to follow his legacy are only made in vain. But lucky for us, Akiva Schaffer (of the Lonely Island fame) stood up to the task, delivering one of the best reboots we've seen to date.

The Naked Gun continues on from the original Naked Gun films instead of restarting from step one. Liam Neeson and Paul Walter Hauser play the sons of the original Police Squad partners, Nielsen's Frank Drebin and George Kennedy's Ed Hocken, respectively. While Frank Jr. and Ed Jr. don't quite find the same easy chemistry their fathers had, the individual talents of Neeson and Hauser make both their characters hilarious and interesting enough that it's easy to overlook a rather bland dynamic.

From the opening moments of the film, Schaffer, who also co-wrote The Naked Gun with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, embodies the spirit of Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker (collectively, "ZAZ"), the comedy trio responsible for the short-lived ABC Series Police Squad! where Frank and Ed were first introduced, as well as the subsequent films. ZAZ injected a mocking-yet-kind humour into their films, interwoven among punny one-liners and all the slapstick of the Three Stooges. Their writing celebrated the ridiculousness of the police procedural, action films and Hollywood in general. While crude at times, ZAZ's send-ups always felt rooted in reverence.

Schaffer carries this tradition and adapts it to the Hollywood of today. For all the discourse around cancel culture ruining comedy, Schaffer provides the perfect antithesis. The Naked Gun contains boorish jokes that could have found a home in ZAZ's era while also feeling appropriate for our times, incorporating EV police vehicles and those pesky hard drives. However, Schaffer abides by the one comedic "rule" of today, and The Naked Gun never punches down, save for a swipe at OJ Simpson, but I think we can all let that one go.

Continuing the Pamassaince, Pamela Anderson stars alongside Neeson in a role that she was primed for in the '90s. The plot of The Naked Gun focuses on Anderson's Beth Davenport and the suspicious death of her brother that Frank investigates. Dissatisfied with the Police Squad's progress, Beth takes it upon herself to solve the case and, as is the way, cozies up to Frank in the process.

Whatever Hauser and Neeson's dynamic lacks, Anderson and Neeson find, and then some. Their chemistry absolutely crackles on screen, both in the moments of innocent levity and in their more charged times of passion. A sequence involving the two and a snowman recalls the outrageous comedy of a time we thought lost, and the two, perhaps having spent much of their careers in that time, meticulously punctuate each beat.

The brilliance of The Naked Gun is its ability to take everything that was good with the spoof genre and the franchise without being corny, sanitized or cruel. Schaffer understands the weight of the assignment he accepted and thrives under that pressure. He and the entire ensemble unapologetically and unabashedly make the film as silly as it possible, to a degree that would make Leslie Nielsen proud.